Calm Messages from Chania

As international tensions continue to ripple across the Eastern Mediterranean, officials in Chania are trying to strike a careful balance between acknowledging public concern and avoiding unnecessary alarm.

Speaking on the radio program “Live with Antigoni” on CretaOne 102.3, Chania Mayor Panagiotis Simandirakis said it is natural for people to feel uneasy when global developments become unpredictable.

“I do not believe there is anyone who follows current events and does not feel a broader concern about what is happening,” the mayor said.

At the same time, he emphasized that local authorities have not observed any concrete signs of danger for the city or the surrounding area.

No Evidence of Immediate Risk

According to Simandirakis, the general atmosphere in Chania reflects awareness rather than alarm.

“As far as the Municipality of Chania and our local community are concerned, beyond the general sense of alertness, we have not identified issues that would cause us concern,” he said.

He added that national authorities have taken the maximum possible measures to protect both the Souda installation and the country as a whole.

“I do not believe that at this moment we have any specific evidence, beyond general threats that have been mentioned, suggesting that we are in danger.”

Daily Life Continues

The mayor also stressed that everyday life in Chania has remained largely unaffected.

“There is no resident of Chania whose daily routine has changed even in the slightest,” he said.

According to information available to local authorities, any enhanced security measures are focused primarily on the American base itself rather than on the surrounding city.

The port of Souda continues to operate normally, including its tourism activity. The mayor noted that a cruise ship visited the port this week, with passengers spending the day exploring the city.

Debate Over Public Statements

Simandirakis also addressed recent remarks made by Communist Party leader Dimitris Koutsoumbas, who suggested that drones launched from Iran earlier this week had Souda among their potential targets.

The mayor dismissed the claim as unsupported.

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, he noted, has stated that no such intelligence exists.

“Koutsoumbas discussed Souda rather lightly,” Simandirakis said, adding that such statements can create impressions that are not supported by verified data.

This kind of discussion, he suggested, risks generating unnecessary anxiety.

A Long Relationship with the Base

For decades, the city of Chania has lived alongside the Souda Bay naval base. This installation has become part of the region’s economic and social landscape.

The mayor acknowledged that public opinion about the base remains divided.

“There are voices that oppose the presence of the base,” he said. “At the same time, many residents work directly or indirectly in activities connected to it.”

Still, he emphasized that decisions related to foreign policy and defense remain strictly the responsibility of the national government.

“These are extremely sensitive issues that belong to the central administration,” he said.

Tourism Watching Carefully

For the local economy, the immediate concern is tourism.

According to Simandirakis, the early signals from the tourism sector suggest a certain hesitation in booking activity, compared with the strong demand seen earlier.

However, no cancellations have been recorded so far.

“There has been a slight pause in the intense interest we were seeing previously,” he explained. “But there have been no cancellations or developments that would significantly affect planning for the season.”

A Call for Responsibility

The mayor concluded the interview with an appeal for restraint in public discussion.

“There is absolutely no reason to reproduce alarmist scenarios based on theoretical possibilities that cannot be supported by concrete evidence,” he said.

For now, Chania continues its familiar rhythm — balancing daily life, tourism, and the quiet presence of a strategic military installation nearby — while hoping that tensions across the region ease in the weeks ahead.