University of Crete and Agios Nikolaos Join Forces for Lassithi History Center

In the heart of the Mirabello region, Neapolis—once the capital of the Municipality of Agios Nikolaos—will soon become home to the Center for Medieval and Modern History and Archaeology of Lassithi. The initiative, jointly developed by the University of Crete and the Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, was formally confirmed during a meeting on October 10, 2025, marking a milestone in the region’s cultural and academic evolution.

Backed scientifically by the Department of History and Archaeology of the University of Crete, the new Center aims to serve as a hub for educational programs, doctoral workshops, Erasmus collaborations, and school visits—all centered on the medieval and modern periods. Importantly, it will operate in close connection with the State Archives housed in Neapolis, reinforcing the town’s identity as a living archive of Crete’s layered past.

The partnership reflects the university’s broader strategy for a decentralized academic presence—bringing research closer to communities and nurturing local cultural memory through scholarly engagement.

A Cultural Bridge Between Academia and Local Life

At the founding meeting were key figures from both sides: Rector Georgios M. Kontakis, Mihail Pavlidis (member of the University Council), Department Chair Eleftheria Zei, and Nikos Kokkinis, advisor to the Rectorate. Representing the municipality were Municipal Council President Sofia Karamanoli and deputy mayors, while Metropolitan Gerasimos of Petra and Hersonissos and Deputy Regional Governor of Lassithi Giannis Androulakis expressed their support. The Region of Crete has also pledged institutional and operational assistance.

The academic community highlights Neapolis as a fertile ground for research, already home to a strong network of partners—the Lassithi Ephorate of Antiquities, State Archives, and the Folklore Museum among them. Together, these institutions will help transform the Center into a laboratory of local memory, where history is not just studied but lived, shared, and expanded through collaboration.

Municipal officials see the project as both an educational and cultural milestone, bringing students, scholars, and visitors into the heart of Neapolis. It promises not only to revitalize the town’s academic life but also to encourage new cultural productions that resonate across Crete and beyond.

As the University of Crete prepares to unveil a series of historical and cultural events tied to this collaboration, Neapolis is quietly stepping back into the limelight—emerging as an open-air classroom, a meeting point for historians, and a living testament to Lassithi’s enduring spirit.

