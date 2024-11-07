Stream Cleanup Tackles Flood Risks in Lasithi

In Lasithi, efforts to manage waterways continue with river and stream cleanup, focusing on the most vulnerable areas, primarily targeting stretches within human settlements or near rural roads.

From 4 to 8 November, technicians from the Directorate of Technical Works, Lasithi Regional Unit, executed pivotal cleaning tasks in Ierapetra’s Vainia and Stomio. Simultaneously, Sitia’s local operations took place around the “Bridge Points of the Coastal Front” and “SOE” area at Analoukas. Lasithi’s regional team performs regular inspections, conducts preventative checks, and swiftly addresses citizens’ concerns to prevent problems from escalating.

Multifaceted Stream Cleanup Operations

The ongoing maintenance across Lasithi’s region employs specialised contractors and in-house machinery to remove overgrown reeds and other obstructions from rivers and streams. The local technical services will carry on these substantial river and stream cleanup efforts well into March, ensuring waterways and slopes are clear for improved road safety.

Technical staff visited Ierapetra for inspection, and workforce efforts to clean nearby streams before approaching winter continued. September marked the beginning of significant cleaning in river mouths, crucial for mitigating flood risks during heavy rains. The completion of cleaning at the Episkopi and Agios Andreas bridges represents key strides in these efforts, which extend to the Vainia area along the river to the sea.

Simultaneously, the team proceeds with studies on cleaning wetlands present at river mouths. Following approval from the Ministry of Environment, these sensitive areas will be cleaned with meticulous care, Yiannis Androulakis, Deputy Governor of Lasithi, told Neakriti.

Long-term Strategies

Early September sees the initiation of detailed cleaning operations, progressing through to March. Attention then shifts to road sloping and repainting faded road markers, maintaining road safety across the county. Soon, Lasithi’s regional authority embarks on a project to delineate 18 streams and rivers, beginning with the stream in Vainia, pending financial approval.