Laiki Geitonia Christmas Village Promises a Winter Fairytale in the Heart of Nicosia

For the second consecutive year, the Municipality of Nicosia will host the Christmas Village in the historic Laiki Geitonia. This unique event, described as a “traditional Christmas fairytale,” will run from November 23 to January 6, inviting visitors of all ages to enter a festive wonderland.

Activities with Santa’s Elves : Join Santa’s elves to create holiday-themed treats and decorations for all to enjoy.

: Join Santa’s elves to create holiday-themed treats and decorations for all to enjoy. Holiday Music : Listen to enchanting Christmas tunes that set the mood for a warm and festive atmosphere.

: Listen to enchanting Christmas tunes that set the mood for a warm and festive atmosphere. Shops and Gifts: Explore unique gifts and surprises from local shops, offering something special for the whole family.

The festivities officially began on Saturday, November 23, marking over a month of holiday celebrations in Cyprus’s capital. Nicosia will showcase a Christmas Village where traditions meet modern entertainment, creating a vibrant setting filled with activities for children, educational workshops, and a spotlight on local culture.

Embracing the slogan “a traditional Christmas fairytale,” the Christmas Village in Laiki Geitonia promises an unforgettable festive experience. Over 43 days, guests can look forward to more than 200 hours of performances, events, and creative opportunities.

The program includes musical and theatrical performances, choir concerts, dance ensembles, puppet shows, and craft activities for children. Live workshops inspired by Cypriot traditions and culinary demonstrations will add an educational and interactive element. Visitors can also explore Santa’s Workshop, ensuring a festive atmosphere for the entire family.

To amplify the experience, small shops and traditional vendors will line the cobbled streets, offering handcrafted products, souvenirs, and gifts. These charming venues, housed in restored buildings, will also host live demonstrations of crafts, gastronomy, and cultural practices.

Bright lights, colourful decorations, Christmas trees, and ornaments will enhance the festive atmosphere. The Christmas Village aims to create a welcoming environment for locals and tourists, offering delightful experiences with seasonal foods, kid-friendly activities, and a daily calendar full of surprises. Santa Claus and his cheerful elves will greet children and allow them to leave their Christmas wish letters.

This year, Nicosia will stand out as a true holiday destination. The traditional square of Laiki Geitonia will come alive with festive displays, turning its historic streets into cultural exchange and holiday cheer hubs. Visitors will also have the chance to explore booths offering local wines, Commandaria, zivania, Cypriot delicacies, pastries, sweets, and street food rooted in Cypriot heritage.