Kursum Mosque in Kastoria to Be Restored and Repurposed as a Cultural Centre

The Kursum Mosque is undergoing restoration in Kastoria, with plans to repurpose it as a cultural centre. Estimated at €1,000,000, the project focuses on preserving its unique history while enhancing its cultural relevance.

Restoration budget of €1,000,000.

Installation of glass flooring to reveal Byzantine remains below.

Enhanced lighting for architectural features and future events.

Completion expected by the end of 2025.

Plans for cultural and public use once restored.

A Unique Monument in Kastoria

The Kursum Mosque, originally built between the late 15th and early 16th centuries, sits in the heart of Kastoria’s historic centre, specifically in Alexander the Great Square.

View of the monument from the outside and its location within the urban fabric (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

Although surrounded today by modern infrastructure, the mosque remains Kastoria’s only surviving Ottoman-era religious building. Once used as a library and later repurposed as a storage space for artefacts, its restoration aims to return it to public use as a cultural venue.

“The Kursum Mosque, a representative example of Ottoman-era architecture in the Balkans, stands as a vital piece of our heritage. Located in Kastoria’s historic fabric, it now finds itself encased among modern buildings due to mid-20th-century urban development. As the only standing mosque in Kastoria, it shares cultural relevance with the madrasa and bathhouse. Upon completion, this accessible cultural space will enrich Kastoria’s cultural identity,” said Lina Mendoni, Greece’s Minister of Culture.

Archaeological Discoveries Beneath the Kursum Mosque

Natural rock formations at the base of the mosque’s foundation.

Tombs from the 13th–14th centuries were unearthed within the mosque’s interior.

Marble columns are suggestive of ancient structures that preceded the basilica.

An embedded inscription from the Early Christian era near the mosque’s minaret.

While excavating the mosque’s foundation, significant historical artefacts came to light. Beneath about one meter of dirt, remains of an earlier Byzantine basilica emerged, revealing the mid-section of a three-aisled church.

View of all the finds that are proposed to remain visible under a glass floor (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

Artifacts include coins, buttons, glass shards, and partial brick flooring, believed to indicate successive layers of construction. Evidence points to a Christian basilica—and possibly an ancient temple—on this site before the Ottoman mosque was built.

To ensure these findings stay visible while preserving the building’s function, glass flooring will replace the previously planned ceramic flooring.

Special lighting will be installed to highlight the mosque’s interior and exterior. The illumination design differentiates between architectural display and functional light aimed at hosting future cultural events.

Functioning as a revived cultural hub with accessibility features, Kursum Mosque will serve as a museum of the past and a modern space for vibrant public events and cultural exhibitions, ultimately bridging Kastoria’s history and its future.