Kataklysmos Tourist Influx in Ayia Napa and Protaras on the Rise

Kataklysmos will boost hotel occupancy to 80%-90% in the Famagusta district.

Predominantly international tourists, with a notable presence of local visitors.

Post-festival occupancy will normalize at slightly lower levels than last year.

Peak tourism months are July through September, with significant visitor numbers from emerging markets.

Increased passenger diversion to the occupied areas and the impact of Airbnb on hotel bookings remain key challenges.

On June 24th, Cyprus celebrates Pentecost Monday, also known as Kataklysmos, a significant religious festival occurring fifty days after Orthodox Easter. The Festival of the Flood, as it is termed, draws numerous visitors to Famagusta. Hotel occupancy in the district is expected to reach between 80% and 90%, as stated by Panayiotis Constantinou, president of the Famagusta Hoteliers Association (Pasyxe).

He highlighted that during this festive weekend, residents significantly contribute to the high occupancy rates in the area, showcasing a strong preference for the region’s hospitality offerings:

Especially in the Famagusta district, we have quite good hotel occupancy rates during the Kataklysmos weekend and our compatriots once again are honouring our region.

Similarly, the president of the Larnaca Hoteliers Association, Marios Polyviou, shared that the expected occupancy rates are poised to reach an impressive 75-80%, a projection that aligns with the numbers observed in 2023, indicating a consistent demand for accommodations during this festive period.

Overall, we are satisfied with the bookings in Larnaca during the Kataklysmos weekend and hope to continue this trend for the rest of the tourist season.

Emerging Tourism Patterns and Future Projections

Despite the weekend rush, hotel occupancy is forecasted to normalize post-Kataklysmos, slightly trailing behind last year’s figures. Constantinou expressed optimism for the upcoming peak months of July, August, and September, which traditionally see the highest influx of tourists:

Currently, the majority of visitors are from the UK, Scandinavian countries, Germany, Austria, Serbia, Romania, and Poland, which represent emerging markets.

However, he also noted the arrival of many passengers at Larnaca airport who eventually stayed in the occupied areas, a continuing challenge for the district’s hoteliers. This trend and the rise of short-term rentals like Airbnb have affected hotel bookings and overall tourist accommodations.

More About Kataklysmos

Kataklysmos is a prominent Cyprus festival rooted in biblical and Greek mythological traditions. The term “Kataklysmos” translates to “flood,” referencing the story of Noah in the Bible’s book of Genesis and a Greek myth about creation.

The festivities commence on Friday and last until Monday, typically taking place in coastal cities. Celebratory activities include games, folk dances, boat races, swimming competitions, feasts, and the recital of Chattismata.

The most cherished tradition involves splashing water at one another, which reminds us of the ancient flood that nearly wiped out all life.

Symbols and Customs

Chattismata : These are poetic duels, often occurring on Kataklysmos Day, where participants exchange rhyming insults. The contest ends when one person fails to come up with a prompt, fitting response, allowing the other to win. The exchanges are expected to be quick, relevant, and witty, often lasting for hours if the participants are adept.

: These are poetic duels, often occurring on Kataklysmos Day, where participants exchange rhyming insults. The contest ends when one person fails to come up with a prompt, fitting response, allowing the other to win. The exchanges are expected to be quick, relevant, and witty, often lasting for hours if the participants are adept. Water : The act of sprinkling water is so integral to the Kataklysmos celebration that it is considered unlucky not to be splashed. The belief is that the sea receives a blessing from the Holy Spirit on this day. Getting sprinkled with water symbolizes partaking in this blessing and signifies the purification of both body and soul.

: The act of sprinkling water is so integral to the Kataklysmos celebration that it is considered unlucky not to be splashed. The belief is that the sea receives a blessing from the Holy Spirit on this day. Getting sprinkled with water symbolizes partaking in this blessing and signifies the purification of both body and soul. A traditional dance commonly performed on Kataklysmos Day features a man balancing six full glasses of water on his head, exemplifying skill and balance.

Shaped by both sacred and traditional influences, the festival has transformed over the years into an event that showcases Cyprus’s rich and varied culture in all its beauty.