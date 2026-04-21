A strategic working meeting in Anogia regarding the National Strategy for Regional Development.

Shaping the upcoming Special Secretariat for Mountainous Areas within the Presidency of the Government.

Mayor Perrakis submitted a detailed memorandum of proposals tailored to the challenges faced by remote Cretan communities.

At the AKOMM Psiloritis Development building, the future of Greece’s rugged interior began to take a more concrete shape. Mayor Antonios Perrakis of Kantanos-Selino climbed the winding roads to meet with Deputy Minister Thanasis Kontogeorgis, carrying more than just administrative updates; he brought a blueprint for survival.

The meeting, organized by Socrates Kefalogiannis—Mayor of Anogia and Chairman of the Committee of Mountainous Municipalities—was not a mere formality. It served as a critical consultation point for the National Strategy for Regional and Local Development. For the people of Kantanos-Selino, whose lives are shaped by the steep terrain of the Lefka Ori and the distance from urban hubs, the discussion centered on the practical reality of “mountainousness.”

Meeting Venue: AKOMM Psiloritis Development Building, Anogia.

AKOMM Psiloritis Development Building, Anogia. Strategic Context: Part of a nationwide consultation with local and productive bodies in every regional unit.

Part of a nationwide consultation with local and productive bodies in every regional unit. New Infrastructure: The Special Secretariat for Mountainous Areas is being established within the Presidency of the Government to oversee these targeted policies.

Mapping the Needs of the Peaks

During his intervention, Mayor Perrakis moved beyond generalities. He highlighted the unique pressures facing his municipality, where the beauty of the landscape often masks the logistical difficulty of providing basic services. The focus remained fixed on supporting remote communities that feel the sting of isolation more sharply than their lowland neighbors.

The centerpiece of his contribution was a formal memorandum. This wasn’t a list of complaints, but a structured set of interventions designed to breathe life into the upcoming Special Secretariat for Mountainous Areas. By placing these specific proposals directly into the hands of the Prime Minister’s office, Kantanos-Selino is ensuring that the new national strategy isn’t written from a sea-level perspective.