The Rising Popularity of Shoulder Season for Tourists

Travelling during shoulder season has become increasingly popular as tourists seek to escape the intense heat and overcrowded destinations. The period between peak travel times offers a serene experience and more manageable temperatures, making it an attractive option for many. It also may offer other benefits, including deals on airfares and hotels that make some of the world’s most sought-after destinations more accessible.

However, peak travel seasons are now less predictable due to the growing preference for the quieter shoulder season. As the distinction between peak and shoulder seasons fades, the cost benefits are disappearing too.

Top Reasons Why the Shoulder Season Is Trending in 2024

Travel industry experts are noticing a distinct shift towards shoulder season. This period is seeing heightened interest, reshaping traditional peak travel periods. Tour operators report increased bookings in the shoulder months, with a notable influx from March to early May and September to October, as vacationers aim to avoid heatwaves and overtourism. For example, TUI has extended the travel season in Greece on the captivating Greek islands of Crete, Rhodes, and Kos until November (Crete until November 23; Rhodes and Kos until November 9).

Shift in Europe’s Travel Patterns

Intrepid Travel observed a 61% spike in shoulder-season bookings to Western Europe and a 29% rise to Southern Europe. In response, Intrepid Travel has amplified the number of trips to Spain, Italy, Portugal, and France, particularly in April and October. This adjustment responds to the soaring temperatures that make summer travel less desirable. For instance, hiking trips in Spain and Portugal are no longer offered in July and August, with limited trips even in early July.

Greece experienced its earliest heatwave in June, reaching 37°C for three days straight. Turkey saw temperatures soar above 40°C, affecting 66 million people. This climate shift steers tourists towards shoulder season, seeking more comfortable conditions.

Shifting Away from Peak Summer

Raph Giacardi from HolidayPirates stated that many are unwilling to travel during European heatwaves. He notes that September and October provide more comfortable temperatures and better flights, accommodations, and package deals.

To avoid extreme heat, we may see more holiday makers take advantage of traveling to European destinations during shoulder season in September and October, when temperatures are still warm but more comfortable and there are much better deals on flights, hotels and package holidays. Not to mention that crowds are usually much smaller too.

Luxury Travellers Prefer Off-season Travel Too

According to a new study by Globetrender and British Airways Holidays, luxury travellers are increasingly choosing to vacation outside the busy summer months.

Globetrender released its annual 2024 travel trends report in partnership with British Airways Holidays in May, examining the evolving travel habits. The findings show a growing preference for luxury travel during the shoulder seasons, as more UK travellers opt for milder weather and less crowded destinations. This shift has led to extended booking windows from suppliers, including hotels and airlines.

The most popular short-haul destinations for late spring and early summer holidays include Gran Canaria (+86% year-on-year), Antalya (+67%), Malta (+49%), Lanzarote (+45%) and Bodrum (+44%). Meanwhile, post-summer, British Airways Holidays is observing a spike in interest as far out as October. The average searches for holidays in this autumnal month are up, with significant peaks in destinations such as Malta (+77%), Crete (+40%), Gran Canaria (+35%), and Lanzarote (+31%).

In response, British Airways has adjusted its schedule, with flights to Bodrum now starting at the end of April 2024 and flights to Corfu commencing at the end of March.

Additionally, new routes from Gatwick to Agadir in Morocco have been introduced, and flights from Stansted to Ibiza, Florence, and Nice resumed starting in May 2024.

Avoiding the Crowds

According to the Zicasso 2024 Summer Travel Trends Report (.pdf), travellers are increasingly looking to escape peak season crowds, with spring shoulder season travel seeing a significant 16% rise and fall shoulder season bookings experiencing an impressive 25% increase compared to 2023. This trend is especially evident in Europe, where tourists are intentionally avoiding the busiest months, and in Latin America, where off-season bookings are gaining popularity, redefining the traditional peak, off-peak, and shoulder travel periods.

Travelling during shoulder season reduces the impact on popular destinations and offers numerous advantages, such as fewer crowds, sometimes lower costs, and sustained support for local economies throughout the year.