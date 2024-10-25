Optimism Surrounds the Kastelli Airport Construction Progress

According to Greece’s Transport Minister Christos Staikouras, the new international airport near Heraklion in the Kastelli area of Crete is moving forward rapidly, with 40% of the work already achieved.

During his recent site visit, Staikouras lauded the quick progress, noting that construction had only reached 31% a few months earlier. The minister affirmed that they are moving swiftly to meet the 2027 completion deadline.

Connecting the new airport to the A90 motorway, Crete’s main road artery, presents a significant challenge. Staikouras explained the necessity of clear timelines and strategic efforts to address the intricate issues in such large projects, particularly concerning air navigation and road connectivity.

Led by GEK Terna, the project includes terminals, runways, and other vital infrastructure, plus modern amenities beyond ensuring passenger comfort—for example, a commercial zone spread over 700 acres. The Heraklion Airport Authority reports that 29% of the terminal work is finished, with the progress extending to the roof, while 43% of the runway is complete, and 29% of the apron is also done. Paving is ongoing, linking the airport to Crete’s primary roadways, slashing travel time to Heraklion to a mere 25 minutes.

Structural Advancements and Sustainability

The construction of the control tower is at 10%, and plans are in place for a supporting substation and biological treatment facilities. When finished, the Kastelli Airport will take over from Heraklion’s Nikos Kazantzakis Airport, addressing the rising tourism needs.

Funded at 500 million euros, it represents Greece’s largest ongoing project and promises to halve travel times for visitors from Chania, Rethymno, and Sitia, bolstering road safety.

Designed for function and form, the airport will feature 19 gates, eight of which accommodate flights within and beyond Schengen borders. In addition to standard amenities, the facility will offer entertainment, dining, and family services.