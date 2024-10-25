Record Olive Harvest, But Oil Output Drops in Croatia

Croatia’s olive industry faces a paradox of abundance in raw fruit but scarcity in the final product. This scenario calls for a strategic approach to embrace innovative techniques and preserve the rich legacy of Croatian olive cultivation.

The olive processing season is well underway, with record olives collected. However, the unexpected downside is the significant drop in olive oil production. Due to heavy September rains, the olives have absorbed more water, leading to a decrease in oil content. This situation is causing concern about rising prices as machines along the coast run continuously.

Local olive growers told Croatian media that current yields are only around 9%, a significant drop compared to past seasons. Despite this decrease, experts continue to affirm the quality of this season’s olive oil, which boasts exceptional phenolic content and balanced flavours, offering a glimmer of optimism in an otherwise challenging situation.

Exploring New Methods Amidst Labor Shortages

Meanwhile, at a testing ground run by the Agricultural Agency, local growers are showing interest in the methods used by Mediterranean competitors. The concept of super-intensive groves, which can be managed using mechanized harvesting as a solution to labour shortages, is gaining traction, yet Croatian olive varieties do not adapt well to such systems. For now, the tradition and dedication of Croatian olive growers remain crucial in gathering the harvest.