Terra Charge Adds 64 New Hospitality Clients in 2024

Terra Charge is now collaborating with premium hospitality brands like The Leela Palace and Hyatt to strengthen its presence in the hospitality sector. According to the news, the company aims to operate 800 charging points across India by the end of FY 2024-25.

A charging point operator (CPO) and provider of charging infrastructure solutions, Terra Charge has dramatically expanded its client base in 2024, adding 64 new partners in India and bringing its global total to over 200.

The company has also formed associations with well-known brands in the hospitality sector, including The Leela Palace Hotels and Resorts in Delhi, Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, Siri Nature Roost Resort in Chikmagalur, Sandesh The Prince in Mysore, and Themis Greekhouse in Murthal. At each of these premium hotels, Terra Charge has installed approximately 2-3 charging points.

These collaborations signify Terra Charge’s entry into luxury hospitality and its effort to enhance the accessibility of charging infrastructure for the public. By the end of FY 2024-25, the company aims to add 10 more hotels to its list of clients, further establishing its presence in India’s INR 82,000 crore hospitality industry.

Akihiro Ueda, CEO of Terra Charge, stated that the company’s decade-long journey in India has involved partnerships with various commercial and public entities across sectors to expand the availability of efficient charging solutions.

He highlighted that collaborations with hospitality brands like The Leela Palaces and Hyatt Hotels & Resorts have enabled Terra Charge to introduce its charging solutions to premium hotels, resorts, and BYOB properties. These partnerships align with efforts to support sustainable tourism and green mobility in public spaces. They are also part of Terra Charge’s broader goal of building a comprehensive public charging network and advancing its role in the global EV ecosystem.

In line with these initiatives in the hospitality sector, Terra Charge installed an EV charging hub equipped with a 30kW DC charger at The Leela Palace Hotels and Resorts in Delhi. Additionally, in response to increasing demand for EV charging in premium hotel parking facilities, the company introduced the Takumi charger, a 3.3kW Made-in-India EV charger, earlier in 2024. This charger was designed to help hotels and resorts provide charging amenities for guests and visitors.

Currently, Terra Charge operates 50 live charging stations and maintains a network of 400 charging points in India. The company is seeking more business partnerships to expand its global network. It has recently collaborated with the Airports Authority of India to install charging hubs powered by Japanese technology at five airports in India, making public charging more efficient.

In Ghaziabad, Terra Charge has developed a public charging station that features 70 slow chargers and a fast DC charger with a capacity of 60 kW. Looking ahead, the company plans to operate 800 charging points, with approximately 90 live stations across India, by the end of FY 2024-25.