Top Reasons Why the New Kastelli Airport in Crete Will Not Open in 2027

The future of the new international airport in Kastelli, Crete, holds both promise and concern. As construction continues, key issues emerge that may delay its full functionality.

1: Road Connections

Access to the airport from significant areas and urban centres is a pressing issue. As construction progresses, doubts about the connectivity between the airport and the island’s major areas, including regions with strong development prospects, have become more pronounced. The road links necessary for smooth travel remain insufficiently addressed, particularly to inland areas and economic hubs.

Problems with road routes from the airport to Mesara

Lack of direct road from the airport to Mesara, adding unnecessary distance

Necessary upgrades needed for connecting major road networks around the airport

2: Rail Link

A stable rail connection is crucial for locals and tourists to easily move to and from the airport. However, plans for integrating such a system remain unclear.

There is no definite rail transit to link the airport with key cities and the port in Heraklion.

3: Flood Protection

Preventing flooding is essential for maintaining operational integrity and safety around the new airport. Current flood management plans are partial and need comprehensive action from all governmental levels.

Inadequate flood control measures in surrounding areas

Only internal airport flood defences are included in current plans

4: Fuel Supply

The fuel supply infrastructure lacks an efficient, safe system. Currently, reliance on tanker trucks poses safety risks and potential road damage.

No modern piping system for bringing fuel to the airport

5: Other Supporting Projects

Several additional infrastructure needs have been identified but remain unaddressed. These include environmental protections and improvements to existing roads and drainage systems. The absence of clear plans could hinder the airport’s ability to support the area’s development.

Small-scale flood control projects remain incomplete

Essential road and irrigation repairs are pending

For more insights, the original Greek report can be found on Neakriti.

Further Inquiries

In his inquiry, Member of Parliament Konstantinos Kefalogiannis raises questions to address these concerns and urges for strategic planning. His questions demand comprehensive and collaborative government action to ensure the project’s success.

These questions are vital in steering the dialogue on infrastructure development and ensuring the airport meets and exceeds expectations for the region’s growth and connectivity. The plans for accommodating road connections, rail links, flood defences, fuel infrastructure, and supporting projects are crucial. Without these, the new airport may struggle to meet its projected opening date.