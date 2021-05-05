Kalymnos Goes Back Into Lockdown Mode Days Before Tourism Opening

Pin 0 Shares

Just days after officials in Athens announced a general easing of lockdown restrictions, a rise in coronavirus infections on the Greek island of Kalymnos has prompted authorities to place it under lockdown on Tuesday.

Greece restaurants and bars reopened this week after six months of forced closure in a prelude to the country’s tourist season opening on May 15th. Now the Civil Protection Ministry has reimposed a lockdown on the Kalymnos Island until May 10 because of a drastic upshift of cases.

The new measures to limit the spread of the virus put residents back under restrictions. All construction work, religious ceremonies, and other activities have reverted back to the lockdown measures instituted previously.

Greece has reported a total of 349,936 infections and 10,668 deaths. On Tuesday, it reported 1.387 new infections and 81 deaths.