Kalymnos Island Goes Into Strict Covid-19 Lockdown

The Greek island of Kalymnos of the Region of the South Aegean is now under enhanced lockdown for ten days to contain the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Greece’s General Secretariat for Civil Protection announced yesterday the decision, which is based on the high coronavirus infection rates that continue on the island. As of today, December 31st, 2020, the stricter lockdown measures will be in effect until 6am on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

The new measures imposed on Kalymnos include a curfew that bans non-essential movement from 6pm until 5am. (Movement beyond the curfew will be allowed only for specific reasons and by sending an SMS to the five-digit mobile phone service 13033.)

All movement off the island is banned, with the exception of travel for health reasons. Also, retail stores will remain closed and all religious services will be suspended.

The harsh lockdown on Kalymnos comes in the wake of concerns expressed yesterday by Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias during Covid-19 media briefing. According to Kikilias, additional new infections have also been reported in Kozani, Kilkis, West Attica, Evros, Thassos, Xanthi, Rodopi, Lesvos, and Florina.

The minister called on citizens to take special care when attending gatherings for the New Year, as statistics show that cases in communities rise especially after holidays and the virus continues to spread.

The EODY announced yesterday 942 new coronavirus cases and 58 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of cases in the country has reached 137,918. The Covid-19 death toll in Greece is 4,788.

Source: GTP

Photo Credit: Davide Taviani