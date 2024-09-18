Jūrmala: Autumn Harvest Festival 2024

At Jūrmala’s Autumn Harvest Festival 2024, you will welcome the colourful season with family and friends while enjoying a rich cultural programme and a variety of local produce.
- Date: 28 September
- Time: 9:00 – 16:00
- Location: Bulduri Technical School Park, Viestura Street 6, Jūrmala
On 28 September, a truly memorable gathering awaits. Engage with over 170 artisans, local producers, plant growers, and antique sellers gathering to showcase their exquisite offerings.
- Marketplace of Craftsmanship and Artistry
Discover a vibrant market filled with diverse crafts, delicious homemade goods, and flourishing plants. A treasure trove of historical antiques will also be on offer.
- Interactive Experiences and Workshops
Participate in creative workshops where skilled instructors share their expertise. From floral arrangements to craft sessions, you’ll have a chance to learn something new.
- Family-Friendly Attractions
Enjoy a day of entertainment for all ages, including lively folk dance performances and an engaging mini-zoo.
Join the Autumn Harvest Festival 2024
- Witness cultural showcases and dynamic dance performances.
- Experience hands-on activities and immerse in the festive atmosphere.
- Share in a collective memory-making adventure.
Celebrate the season’s bounty and create lasting memories at this delightful autumn festival.