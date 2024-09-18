Jūrmala: Autumn Harvest Festival 2024

At Jūrmala’s Autumn Harvest Festival 2024, you will welcome the colourful season with family and friends while enjoying a rich cultural programme and a variety of local produce.

Date: 28 September

28 September Time: 9:00 – 16:00

9:00 – 16:00 Location: Bulduri Technical School Park, Viestura Street 6, Jūrmala

On 28 September, a truly memorable gathering awaits. Engage with over 170 artisans, local producers, plant growers, and antique sellers gathering to showcase their exquisite offerings.

Marketplace of Craftsmanship and Artistry

Discover a vibrant market filled with diverse crafts, delicious homemade goods, and flourishing plants. A treasure trove of historical antiques will also be on offer.

Discover a vibrant market filled with diverse crafts, delicious homemade goods, and flourishing plants. A treasure trove of historical antiques will also be on offer. Interactive Experiences and Workshops

Participate in creative workshops where skilled instructors share their expertise. From floral arrangements to craft sessions, you’ll have a chance to learn something new.

Participate in creative workshops where skilled instructors share their expertise. From floral arrangements to craft sessions, you’ll have a chance to learn something new. Family-Friendly Attractions

Enjoy a day of entertainment for all ages, including lively folk dance performances and an engaging mini-zoo.

Join the Autumn Harvest Festival 2024

Witness cultural showcases and dynamic dance performances.

Experience hands-on activities and immerse in the festive atmosphere.

Share in a collective memory-making adventure.

Celebrate the season’s bounty and create lasting memories at this delightful autumn festival.