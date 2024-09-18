Argophilia

Jūrmala: Autumn Harvest Festival 2024

- September 18th, 2024 09:35 am

At Jūrmala’s Autumn Harvest Festival 2024, you will welcome the colourful season with family and friends while enjoying a rich cultural programme and a variety of local produce.

  • Date: 28 September
  • Time: 9:00 – 16:00
  • Location: Bulduri Technical School Park, Viestura Street 6, Jūrmala

On 28 September, a truly memorable gathering awaits. Engage with over 170 artisans, local producers, plant growers, and antique sellers gathering to showcase their exquisite offerings.

  • Marketplace of Craftsmanship and Artistry
    Discover a vibrant market filled with diverse crafts, delicious homemade goods, and flourishing plants. A treasure trove of historical antiques will also be on offer.
  • Interactive Experiences and Workshops
    Participate in creative workshops where skilled instructors share their expertise. From floral arrangements to craft sessions, you’ll have a chance to learn something new.
  • Family-Friendly Attractions
    Enjoy a day of entertainment for all ages, including lively folk dance performances and an engaging mini-zoo.
Jūrmala Autumn Harvest Festival 2024

Join the Autumn Harvest Festival 2024

  • Witness cultural showcases and dynamic dance performances.
  • Experience hands-on activities and immerse in the festive atmosphere.
  • Share in a collective memory-making adventure.

Celebrate the season’s bounty and create lasting memories at this delightful autumn festival.

