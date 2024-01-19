25th International Ice Sculpture Festival 2024 in Jelgava Opens Its Doors on February 2nd

Latvia: the 25th International Ice Sculpture Festival is scheduled to grace the charming city of Jelgava from the 2nd to the 4th of February, 2024.

The 25th anniversary of the International Ice Sculpture Festival will take place at two locations in Jelgava: Jānis Čakste Boulevard and Pasta Island, from the 2nd to the 4th of February.

This year, 32 skilled sculptors from 11 countries – Indonesia, Mongolia, Ukraine, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Lithuania, Argentina, Estonia, Latvia and Spain – will present their distinct interpretations of the “Treasures of the World” through the art of ice sculpting. As part of the festival, 45 contest sculptures will be created, showcasing over 60 ice objects in the icy gallery.

Tickets for the 25th International Ice Sculpture Festival are available online.

The official festival opening ceremony will be held on February 2nd, followed by the presentation of competition winners. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness the metamorphosis of ice into genuine works of art through exhilarating ice-sculpting duels. The renowned bands “TRIĀNAS PARKS” and “MUSIQQ” will grace the stage with their performances. The event area will be open from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Meanwhile, on the 3rd and 4th of February, the festival entry will be open from 10 am until 10 pm. On both days, visitors can observe the captivating process of ice transforming into actual works of art during the exciting ice-sculpting duels.

On the first half of February 3rd, ĀDOLFA ALUNĀNA JELGAVA THEATER, LIEPAJA TRAVELING CIRCUS “BEZTEMATA” and SIA “JOGITAS EVENTS” will provide entertainment for children with an engaging play show and performances, while AGENCY “BRAVISSIMO” will host a concert for the little ones. Later in the evening, local stars and musicians from Lithuania will take the stage – LATGALĪŠU REPS, AC/DC PROJECT (LITHUANIA) and AIJA ANDREJEVA.

On February 4th, visitors will be treated to a play show and performances from JELGAVAS JAUNAIS THEATER, LIEPAJA TRAVELING CIRCUS “BEZTEMATA” and SIA “JOGITAS EVENTS”. The evening’s programme will feature performances by guests from Lithuania, “JONIS”, and famous Latvian musicians – PATRISHA and the band LABVĒLĪGAIS TIPS.

The International Ice Sculpture Festival is organised by the city of Jelgava and the institution “Kultūra”, with the support of companies “Ramirent” and “Husqvarna”.