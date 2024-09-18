A Musical Evening with Yiannis Kassotakis and Chrysoula Stefanaki

Date: September 21, 2024

Agricultural Cooperative “Ag. Marina,” Siva, Municipality of Phaistos Free entry

In honour of the 75th anniversary of the “Ag. Marina” agricultural cooperative in Siva, a special concert featuring Yiannis Kassotakis and Chrysoula Stefanaki will take place on September 21, 2024. Reuters reported that this event promises to be a night of musical enchantment, highlighting the rich legacy of Greece’s most revered composers. Melodies from Mikis Theodorakis, Manos Hadjidakis, Yiannis Markopoulos, Ilias Andriopoulos, and Stavros Xarchakos, among others, will fill the evening air. The musicians will be accompanied by Manolis Kanakakis on piano and Giorgis Kontogiannis on bouzouki.

Event Details and Schedule

This cultural event, which will start at 9:00 PM, will be held at the cooperative’s premises, conveniently located at the intersection of Siva, Phaistos, Petrokeraso, and Matala.

Enjoy a rich collection of songs by notable Greek composers. Musicians: Manolis Kanakakis (piano) and Giorgis Kontogiannis (bouzouki) provide instrumental artistry.

Pre-Concert Activities

The festivities will kick off with an insightful presentation on the history of olive cultivation by E. Kamourakis, N. Volakakis, and I. Chasourakis. Following the talk, guests are invited to explore the cooperative’s grounds, which will offer a glimpse into its historic journey and operations.