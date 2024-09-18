Argophilia

UNESCO Delegation Pays Assessment Visit to the Palace of Knossos

- September 18th, 2024 09:53 am

Last year, Knossos' archaeological significance proved lucrative, funneling €11 million into Crete’s tourism economy. (Photo by Martijn Vonk on Unsplash)

A UNESCO team led by a Dutch expert visited the Palace of Knossos yesterday to assess its current state. Their findings will determine whether it qualifies for the UNESCO World Heritage list. The evaluation focused on recent upgrades and the overall site’s condition, with a full review set for summer 2025.

Preparations for UNESCO inclusion have spurred rapid changes around the palace, thanks to efforts by the Archaeology Department, the Region of Crete, Heraklion Municipality, and various stakeholders. This collaborative push aims to secure Knossos’s World Heritage status.

The recent renovations at Knossos include critical projects such as restoring the wooden walkway. These updates enhance both visitor experience and safety. Observers have noted the improved aesthetics and accessibility of the area, praising the substantial upgrades in the site’s condition.

However, parking chaos persists in the surrounding areas, particularly during peak hours, causing traffic snarls and visitor frustration. Further interventions are clearly required to resolve ongoing issues, including problematic parking near the newly constructed disabled access ramp. Images captured by Crete TV show vehicles obstructing this essential facility, underscoring the need for additional improvements to address these challenges effectively.

Source (Greek): NeaKriti

About Iorgos Pappas

Iorgos Pappas is Argophilia's travel and lifestyle co-editor and reporter. He has lived in cities like Paris, Amsterdam, and Budapest, and has accumulated most of his frequent flier miles from trips to and from Belgium.

