Jet2 Announces Summer 2021 Flights from Bristol to Greece

UK leisure travel group Jet2 has just announced new flights and package holidays from Bristol Airport to Greece and other European destinations for the summer of 2021. Jet2 runs leisure flights through Jet2.com and package holidays through its tour operator Jet2holidays.

According to the news from GTP, the new routes will connect 29 summer hot spots including four new and exclusive destinations from Bristol Airport: Kalamata and Lesvos in Greece; Izmir in Turkey; and Costa de Almeria in Spain. The Jet2.com release said:

“In our first summer of operations from Bristol Airport, we will operate up to 56 weekly flights. A fleet of three based aircraft will fly customers to a wide choice of destinations across mainland Spain, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Portugal and Madeira.”

Jet2.com & Jet2holidays’ Summer ‘21 Program from Bristol Airport includes a total of 12 Greek destinations: Corfu, Crete (Heraklion), Halkidiki, Kalamata (new), Kefalonia, Kos, Lesvos Preveza, Rhodes, Santorini, Skiathos, and Zakynthos.