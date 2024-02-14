ITFT International Tourism Fair Tirana 2024 is a unique tourism trade platform that unites supply and demand from all parties involved. Under the slogan “Albania, 365 Days of Tourism,” the event promotes Albania as a destination for everything travel in the region and worldwide to provide long-term, sustainable tourism all year round.

The fair opens at ExpoCity Albania at Sheshi Italia on Friday, April 5, 2024, concluding on Sunday, April 7.

The government views the tourism sector as one of the primary drivers of Albania’s financial growth, giving it a prominent economic role. According to statistics, over 5.1 million people visited Albania between January and July 2023. This is a 31% increase over the number of visitors during the same time in 2022, which was considered a banner year in terms of visitors.

The 6th iteration of the International Tourism Fair Tirana, or ITFT 2024, seeks to further promote Albania as a travel destination year-round, with a particular emphasis on digital tourism, rapidly growing medical tourism, leisure, conferences, and corporate events (MICE) travel from around the globe.

What Is ITFT 2024?

The organisers see ITFT 2024 as:

A significant platform for marketing and selling Albania as a travel destination.

A reference event for associations and tourist entities, as well as anybody interested in the industry, to build business relationships, exchange information on industry news, and forecast future changes to the tourism market.

A chance to find and sign deals with new distributors and partners in the leisure, MICE, and medical tourism sectors from across the globe.

A hub for disseminating news about the travel industry and education via seminars and B2B and B2C events.

An opportunity to assess a business’s reputation in the marketplace and establish new relationships through various planned events.

A platform to test out new goods, services, or marketing initiatives.

A chance to get substantial media attention for novel goods and services

In addition to facilitating business transactions, ITFT International Tourism Fair Tirana 2024 offers the opportunity to exchange important information about the future of tourism in the nation and abroad.

Exhibitors at ITFT 2024 (.*pdf brochure) include representatives of the national and regional governments, delegates from the travel industry (local, national, and worldwide firms), tour operators, lodging facilities, travel agencies, and other businesses that provide goods and services to the travel industry. Firms and organisations involved in tourism from Albania and across the region and their associations will also be represented. Professional training facilities and schools for tourism and chefs from Albania and the surrounding areas will also participate.