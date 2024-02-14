G Adventures to Launch New Tours in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2025

The Global Travel & Tourism Resilience Council (GTTRC), G Adventures, and the U.S. Government’s USAID Developing Sustainable Tourism in Bosnia and Herzegovina (USAID Turizam) initiative are collaborating to launch new tours to this fascinating destination in the Balkans. The expanded travel itinerary to Bosnia and Herzegovina aims to promote the country’s heritage, culture, and natural beauty while also supporting local communities.

This collaboration is a powerful example of how rural and local communities that are not on the main tourism route can benefit when governments, NGOs and private social enterprises work together to do the right thing. Yves Marceau, VP of product for G Adventures

A unique region of the world, the Balkans is becoming increasingly popular as travellers venture beyond the typical European travel routes. However, tourism must evolve to benefit locals and communities, not only globetrotters.

The most noteworthy thing is G Adventures’ dedication to community tourism, guaranteeing the long-term viability of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s travel and hospitality industry.

According to Karl Wurster, director of USAID/BiH’s economic development office, the success of this partnership will serve as a model for growth not just in Bosnia and Herzegovina but globally.

As part of the new collaboration, G Adventures officials will visit Bosnia and Herzegovina to investigate potential new locations, offerings, and experiences that will broaden the scope of current itineraries and launch new, longer journeys.

USAID Turizam will present G Adventures to vendors and service providers to brainstorm concepts for the following travel experiences.

Along with working together on foreign media familiarization tours, USAID Turizam and G Adventures hope to raise awareness of the nation and the new initiative. This partnership is one of the models for sustainable tourism development that GTTRC will showcase at its events.

Over the past few years, Bosnia and Herzegovina has been celebrated among the burgeoning sustainable destinations during our conferences and events, and we are pleased to drive yet another partnership that showcases the power of tourism in the development of sustainable community tourism. Laurie Myers, global strategist for the Global Travel and Tourism Resilience Council

Ibrahim Osta, the Senior Destination Development Advisor of USAID Turizam, has emphasized the importance of sustainability and responsible business conduct in the partnership between GTTRC and G Adventures. This partnership is aimed at promoting a people-centric approach to tourism and creating a thriving tourism sector.