Amid Anti-Tourism Trends, Albania Invites You

Many popular tourist spots struggle with overtourism.

Places like Barcelona, Amsterdam, and Venice are imposing restrictions.

Albania, however, eagerly seeks more visitors.

Albania’s tourism infrastructure is rapidly expanding.

With tourism numbers increasing globally, many well-known destinations struggle to manage the influx. In places like Barcelona, tourists face hostility and even water spraying. Palma features graffiti equating tourism to terrorism. British stag and hen parties are unwelcome in Amsterdam, and Venice imposes hefty congestion charges during peak seasons. Dubrovnik limits cruise ship arrivals, while Juneau in Alaska is considering “ship-free Saturdays” to lessen cruise passenger impact.

Contrasting Ambition: Albania’s Tourism Drive

In contrast to these overcrowded spots, most places are eager for more tourists. They recognize the significant economic and social benefits that visitors bring. Tourism drives local economies by fostering business, creating jobs, and enhancing amenities beyond what the local population alone could support. Benefits also include community pride and better human understanding.

Most locations would love to face the “problem” of too many tourists. Their key goals include:

Drawing more high-spending visitors

Extending tourist seasons

Encouraging longer stays

Among the destinations striving hardest is Albania. Tourism Minister Mirela Kumbaro aims to make Albania the regional tourism champion by 2030, targeting an annual visitor figure quintuple of the country’s 2.8 million population. The government has expanded Tirana airport and is building a second tourist-dedicated airport in the south.

Ms. Kumbaro emphasizes that Albania’s offering includes making many friends, as hospitality is a core trait of the country.

Discover Albania: Affordability and Charm

Having transformed from Europe’s most isolated communist state, Albania now offers diverse attractions and is more accessible than ever. Tirana, the capital, promises engaging experiences with museums detailing its communist past. Inland, Albania shares the stunning Lake Ohrid with North Macedonia, an affordable counterpart to Italy’s Lake Como.

On the coast, Durres stands out for its proximity to Tirana. This main resort boasts appealing beaches and excellent dining options.

While overtourism plagues many destinations, Albania remains a charming, affordable, and welcoming option. With a strong focus on hospitality and growing infrastructure, Albania offers a unique blend of historical intrigue, vibrant urban life, and natural beauty, making it an enticing choice for travellers looking for new adventures.