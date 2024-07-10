Argophilia

Albania Sees Surge in Foreign Tourism for 2024

- July 10th, 2024 09:02 pm

Komani Lake, Albania (Photo by Yves Alarie on Unsplash)

According to Tourism Minister Mirela Kumbaro Furxhi, foreign tourist numbers to Albania soared to 4.5 million in the first half of 2024, an increase from 3.4 million during the same period in 2023. This marks a 34% year-on-year rise in foreign arrivals.

In June alone, foreign arrivals climbed 19% compared to last year, reaching 1.2 million, as reported in a Facebook video posted by Minister Furxhi.

Coinciding with the peak tourist season, Albania is coordinating efforts with private operators, municipalities, and public institutions to ensure a high-quality experience for visitors. This collective effort aims to present Albania’s offerings while maintaining an extraordinary level of service.

The tourism ministry confirmed that in 2023, the total number of tourist arrivals in Albania reached 10.1 million, a 35% increase from the previous year.

