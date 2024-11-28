Humanity Greece: Lighting Up a Nation for International Volunteer Day

On December 5, International Volunteer Day, all eyes turn to the unsung heroes—volunteers who are always ready to help. Humanity Greece, a humanitarian volunteer organization, teams up with the City of Athens and other municipalities across the country to host events to celebrate the countless individuals who dedicate their time to causes that matter.

During this day of recognition, Athens and cities nationwide will shine in purple, Humanity Greece’s symbolic color. Volunteers working tirelessly for society, the environment, animals, and vulnerable groups will take centre stage.

A Ceremony for Change

At 5:00 PM, Humanity Greece invites everyone to gather at Kotzia Square in Athens for a special lighting ceremony. The event will feature purple illuminations representing solidarity and action. Athens mayor Haris Doukas will attend, alongside live performances by Easy 97.2 and Rhythm 94.9. Special guest Vasilis Koumentakos caps off the day’s entertainment, with journalist Nikitas Koronakis hosting the program.

This celebration is open to everyone—civic organizations, community groups, firefighting teams, and citizens of all ages who give selflessly.

Humanity Greece in Thessaly (Photo: Humanity Greece)

A Nation Glows: Honoring Volunteers

The spirit of volunteerism spreads far and wide. Towns and regions such as Thessaly, Larisa, Xanthi, Drama, Evia, Syros, Astypalaia, and Crete will follow suit with coordinated light displays.

Athens Mayor Haris Doukas remarked, “Volunteer actions highlight empathy and help eliminate inequalities. We deeply thank all those who improve lives through their energy and efforts.”

Adding to this, Humanity Greece founder Georgia Paraschou highlighted: “After three years of commitment, our 5,000 volunteers have supported over 100 areas in need. Today is about pausing to honor everyone dedicating their time and skills for the greater good.”

Main Points at a Glance

Humanity Greece recognizes December 5 as a the International Volunteer Day.

Purple lights will illuminate various Greek cities in their honour.

Kotzia Square’s lighting event includes mayoral appearances, music, and heartfelt acknowledgements.

Several regions join the action with their lighting ceremonies.

Officials commend volunteers for selflessness and societal contributions.

Why Humanity Greece Stands Out

Humanity Greece is more than an organization—it’s a movement for meaningful change. Its mission is clear: support local communities, provide humanitarian aid during crises, and fight inequality without bias. Whether tackling the effects of climate change or addressing socioeconomic disparities, the group prioritizes dignity and fairness in every project.

With over 5,000 volunteers mobilized within three years, Humanity Greece creates a real impact, offering help when and where it’s needed most. Its goal? To inspire a stronger culture of volunteerism nationwide to meet today’s challenges.