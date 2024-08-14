Volunteer Call for Beach Cleanup at Koudoumas – Sunday, August 18

When: Sunday, August 18, 2024, at 11:00

Sunday, August 18, 2024, at 11:00 Where: Beach at the Holy Monastery of Koudoumas

Beach at the Holy Monastery of Koudoumas Who: Volunteers, local groups, and pilgrims

As part of its commitment to preserving the natural and spiritual heritage of Asterousia, the Holy Monastery of Koudoumas, with backing from the Municipality of Gortyna, is organizing a beach cleaning day. This initiative marks the start of the “Eco-Theology and Culture in Asterousia” research program. We invite everyone to join in cleaning up the beach surrounding the monastery.

This event is a prelude to a larger research program, “Eco-Theology and Culture in Asterousia,” which runs from August 22 to 29, 2024. The program explores and fosters the connections between ecology, spirituality, and cultural heritage.

What to Bring and Event Details

To ensure a comfortable experience, please bring:

A hat and sunscreen for sun protection

Comfortable attire and footwear

Work gloves if available

A reusable water bottle

The organizers will supply garbage bags, additional gloves, and refreshments. Following the cleanup, participants will enjoy a meal provided by the monastery, during which they will discuss further environmental initiatives.

Koudoumas Beach (Photo: Cretan Beaches)

Discover the Beauty of Koudoumas

Located 74 km south of Heraklion, the Monastery of Koudoumas sits on the west side of Cape Martelos and just beneath Kofinas Peak. The area is dotted with caves once used by hermits. Access involves a 20-km dirt road from Sternes village, which offers breathtaking views as the road descends from 1000 meters to the coastline.

The beach in front of the monastery is a serene haven with fine pebbles and clear, cool waters, perfect for swimming and relaxing. Camping is allowed on the beach, though nudism is prohibited with respect to the spiritual environment. Infrastructure is minimal, so please come prepared with necessities.

For more information, interested participants can follow this link: More information.

To participate in the beach cleanup, contact: