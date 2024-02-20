Alaska Airlines Announces Cloud Cruiser IPA

Alaska Airlines is introducing its Cloud Cruiser IPA custom craft beer, brewed exclusively for the airline by Seattle-based Fremont Brewing, available for complimentary First and Premium Class, purchase in Main Cabin and select lounges.

Alaska Airline’s Cloud Cruiser IPA

Combines Pacific Northwest brands for premium beers.

First-ever custom-crafted beer by Seattle-based Fremont Brewing.

Offered complimentary in First and Premium Class, purchase in Main Cabin, and select lounges.

The ‘Cloud Cruiser’ is the result of two beloved and popular Pacific Northwest brands coming together to create a top-tier beverage to add to Alaska Airline’s premium line-up.

The only place in the world you’ll be able to find this one-of-a-kind craft beer is if you’re flying on Alaska or in one of our lounges. We have already received feedback from the first guests to taste our new premium West Coast product who say they can’t wait to fly us again and order another can of ‘Cloud Cruiser.’ Todd Traynor-Corey, Alaska Airlines managing director of guest products

Fremont Brewing collaborated with Alaska to create a blend of India pale ale, showcasing the bright orange, melon, and tropical notes of the local ingredients.

The distinctive can depicts an Alaska Airlines 737-8 MAX flying above a retro-inspired backdrop of snow-capped mountains, forests, and water from Washington state.

From idea to finished sketch, Alaska and Fremont creatives collaborated on the co-branded can.

The collaboration between Alaska and Fremont is not just about the artwork on the can, it is the story of two Seattle-based brands that share common values, coming together to create a remarkable product we hope brings a smile to our guests who drink it. We felt that a national park inspired design with one of our aircraft, in Alaska colors, speaks to our roots in the Pacific Northwest. The creativity and thoughtfulness that went into the design of this can is just another example of bringing to life our value of ‘Being Remarkable.’ It’s amazing to be part of an Alaska Air first and I’ll raise a can of ‘Cloud Cruiser’ to many more! Jonny Mack, Alaska’s studio creative manager

For freshness, Cloud Cruiser IPA uses a select malt combination and Washington-produced hops. Fremont created ‘Cloud Cruiser’ after years of supplying Alaska’s domestic planes with beer.