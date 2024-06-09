Venetian Neoria: Reviving Chania’s Historic Gem

Chania Secures €22 Million for the Restoration of the 16th Century Shipyard

The path is clear for restoring Chania’s last monument—the Venetian Neoria (Venetian Dockyards)—thanks to €22 million secured for its revival.

The Venetian Neoria, a living testament to Chania’s illustrious past, stands as one of the most awe-inspiring landmarks in the Old Port. Erected in the 16th century by the Venetians as a strategic response to mounting threats from the Turks, these shipyards were a lifeline for the Venetian navy, which then held sway over the Mediterranean waters. Crete’s ports, including the Neoria, served as vital commercial and military hubs, offering sanctuary, refuelling, and repairs for fleets. The Neoria’s majestic stone structures, with their arched facades facing the sea, provided ships with direct access for maintenance.

Chania with Venetian Neoria (right) – Photo by Marina T on Unsplash

Originally comprising 23 structures, the Venetian Dockyards featured five in the Moros complex to the east, 17 on the northern shore, and the Megalo Arsenali to the west. These structures were interconnected by arched openings along the inner walls. However, during the era of Turkish rule, the shipyards fell into a state of disrepair. Today, only seven of the original 23 structures remain, each measuring 50 meters in length, 9 meters in width, and 10 meters in height. The construction of modern waterfront facilities has further obstructed sea access, necessitating the restoration of this historical treasure.

Built in the 16th century amid Turkish threats

23 original structures, now reduced to 7

Structures featured arched facades and stone constructions

With €22 million from the Ministry of the Environment’s “Diatero” Program, the Venetian Neoria of Chania will be restored after decades of neglect. The Central Archaeological Council has approved the project study, with the auction process imminent. This project aims to complete Chania’s cultural infrastructure alongside the “Mikis Theodorakis” Theater and the Great Arsenal.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the funding during a speech at the Municipal Garden of Chania. Mayor Panagiotis Simandirakis expressed his satisfaction, stating that the tender process will be underway within two to three months, and construction should start by spring or summer of 2025.

Once the restoration is complete, the Venetian Neoria will be transformed into a vibrant cultural hub, open to the public. A glass northern facade will be installed to preserve its historic transparency, allowing visitors to marvel at its architectural beauty. The first four Neoria will be dedicated to periodic exhibitions and events, breathing life into the past. The remaining three structures will be repurposed for various activities, including speeches, music, and performing arts, infusing a modern flair into the historical site. The fifth Neorio will remain open from both sides, serving as a gateway to the old port, warmly welcoming visitors to the heart of Chania’s rich history.

Glass northern facade for historic transparency

First four Neoria for exhibitions and events

Three Neoria for speeches, music, and performing arts

Fifth, Neorio as an open gateway to the old port

The municipality aims to create a robust cultural complex with the Venetian Neoria, the Mikis Theodorakis Theatre, and the Megalo Arsenal, enabling Chania to host significant cultural events. The Ministry of Culture plans to offer the city the seven domes of the Venetian Neoria as a collective activity space.

Mayor Simandirakis is resolute in his belief that the project, armed with all the necessary permits and a recently updated study, will proceed without a hitch. Drawing from his extensive experience with past significant projects, he is confident that after a hiatus of over four decades, the people of Chania will witness the Venetian Dockyards spring back to life, a testament to their unwavering commitment to preserving their cultural heritage.