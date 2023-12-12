Chania Road Projects Get 12.6M Euros

The Regional Governor of Crete, Stavros Arnaoutakis, signed five project contracts for the restoration of damage to the road infrastructure caused by the 2019 natural disasters in the Chania regional unit, as reported by Creta 24 TV.

The total budget of the signed contracts reaches 12.6 million euros and concerns the following projects:

The restoration of damages to the municipal road network of the Municipal Unit of Kissamos. The budget of the project is €2,907,200.

The restoration of damages to the municipal road network of the Mithimni Municipal Unit of the Kissamos municipality. The project budget is €2,818,247.97.

To restore soil instability of the road network on the provincial road 27 Chania – Alikianos – Paleochora. The project budget is €2,510,500.

In dealing with subsidence and landslides on the provincial road Kaloudiana – Topolia – Chrysoskalitisa of the municipality of Kissamos and the connected roads. The budget of the project is €1,000,000.

For emergency interventions to deal with landslides and restore soil instability in the provincial road network in the area of Messaulia in the municipality of Platanias. The budget of the project is €3,400,000.

Stavros Arnaoutakis emphasized the ongoing effort to complete planning for natural disaster preparedness. Resources are being sought from various funding sources, including the Recovery Fund, to protect the island from natural disasters. Arnaoutakis also stressed the importance of proactive measures to mitigate extreme weather impact and called on the central authority to allocate resources for optimal results across Crete.