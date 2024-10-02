Hilton Prague: Excellence in Hospitality

Hilton Prague was recognized as a Leading MICE Hotel at the World MICE Travel Awards

Offers a blend of modern luxury and traditional charm

Unwavering commitment to sustainability and exceptional service

Hilton Prague has solidified its premium status by being named the Czech Republic’s Leading MICE Hotel at the World MICE Travel Awards celebrated at the 2024 Gala hosted in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The accolade underscores Hilton Prague’s reputation as a premier destination for business events and conferences and the hotel’s contributions to the global MICE industry.

Excellent Amenities and Services for Business Travellers

Just steps from the city’s vibrant centre, Hilton Prague is a top tourist hotel that combines convenience and luxury. The hotel’s modern design features four expansive floors dedicated to meeting rooms alongside a range of amenities, including a health club and spa, versatile guest rooms, and six distinct dining venues. Among these is a spectacular rooftop sky bar offering panoramic views of Prague’s breathtaking skyline.

Accommodation : 791 contemporary guestrooms

: 791 contemporary guestrooms Meeting Spaces : 5,000 sqm of flexible convention and banquet areas

: 5,000 sqm of flexible convention and banquet areas Events Hosted: Over 500 annually, welcoming more than 70,000 delegates

The dedicated team at Hilton Prague enhances each event with a personalized touch, ensuring a seamless fusion of Prague’s historic allure and cutting-edge services. From eco-friendly ”Meet with Purpose” events to exquisite catering options, Hilton Prague ranks high in delivering unforgettable experiences.

A Message from Leadership

Ryan Gauci, the General Manager of Hilton Prague, expressed his pride in achieving this award:

“It is with great pride that we celebrate this accomplishment. This award shows our team’s unwavering dedication to excellence and our commitment to delivering exceptional service. At Hilton Prague, we are not just a hotel, we are a destination where imaginations come alive and expectations are exceeded. Huge thank you to our fantastic team and our guests and clients for making this possible!”

The hotel sets the benchmark for luxury and innovation, offering an unparalleled blend of hospitality, services, and immersive experiences. It remains a shining example for business and leisure travellers, committed to inspiring and far-reaching engagements.