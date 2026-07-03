Stradom House Elevates Kraków’s Wellness Scene

Stradom House Hotel & Spa in Kraków has unveiled an expanded, holistic treatment menu at its SÓL Spa.

The new offerings result from a collaboration with London-based wellness practitioner Alexandra Soveral.

Treatments draw on Polish salt-mining history, advanced bodywork, and ancient techniques like gua sha.

The spa recently secured the ‘Hotel Wellness Zone’ title at the 2026 Spa & Wellness Awards.

Kraków’s 14th-century monastery-turned-hotel, Stradom House, is redefining urban restorative luxury. The property’s SÓL Spa has launched an expansive treatment menu that blends centuries-old Polish heritage with the contemporary, plant-based philosophy of London-based practitioner Alexandra Soveral.

The hotel, now a central hub for those seeking longevity and holistic recovery, uses the spa as its beating heart. From the scent identity in the corridors to the amenities in the guest rooms, Soveral’s intuitive approach to botanical skincare anchors the entire experience.

The New Treatment Pillars

The spa’s menu is categorized into three distinct experiences: Face, Back & Body, and Heritage.

Face: The “Soveral Method” takes center stage. These treatments utilize lymphatic drainage and deep facial massage to restore skin health. Guests can opt for the 60-minute regeneration session, the intensive “Soveral Method Plus”—which features detoxifying masks and stone sculpting—or the “Soveral Express,” a rapid hydration boost for travelers.

The “Soveral Method” takes center stage. These treatments utilize lymphatic drainage and deep facial massage to restore skin health. Guests can opt for the 60-minute regeneration session, the intensive “Soveral Method Plus”—which features detoxifying masks and stone sculpting—or the “Soveral Express,” a rapid hydration boost for travelers. Back & Body: Created by specialist Beata Aleksandrowicz, the “Deep SÓL” treatment blends trigger-point therapy, Thai stretching, and energy work. It targets the root causes of muscular tension, offering both back-specific relief and full-body recovery.

Created by specialist Beata Aleksandrowicz, the “Deep SÓL” treatment blends trigger-point therapy, Thai stretching, and energy work. It targets the root causes of muscular tension, offering both back-specific relief and full-body recovery. Heritage: These rituals reach back into history and traditional medicine. They feature the SÓL Ceremony, a salt exfoliation ritual honoring Kraków’s salt-mining past, and Polish Herbal Clays treatments. Additionally, expert Shiri Aharoni has introduced facial massages using agate gua sha tools, drawing on Chinese and Taiwanese traditions to boost circulation and natural collagen production.

Sensory Aromatherapy

The SÓL Oil Bar allows for a bespoke experience. Guests collaborate with therapists to select botanical oil blends tailored to their current emotional and physical needs, focusing on calming the nervous system and supporting long-term skin health.

This launch comes on the heels of the 2026 Spa & Wellness Awards in Poland. Stradom House was a multi-category finalist, ultimately taking home the win for the “Hotel Wellness Zone.”

The facility itself remains one of the city’s most comprehensive wellness circuits. Beyond the treatment rooms, guests have access to a 20-meter indoor pool, an infrared salt sauna, a bio sauna, and a steam room—a quiet, sensory retreat from the busy streets of Kraków.