ANEK LINES Kissamos to Sail on the Chania – Piraeus Route

The “Kissamos” resumes service on the Chania – Piraeus line.

“Kissamos” and “Eleftherios Venizelos” ferries will alternate on this route.

ANEK LINES ensures consistent service during the “Elyros” break.

Today marks the return of the “Kissamos” passenger ferry on the Chania route, ensuring uninterrupted service while the “Elyros” undergoes its routine maintenance. Operated by ANEK LINES, this ship previously navigated between Heraklion and Piraeus, promising comfort and efficiency to travellers.

In its absence, the “Eleftherios Venizelos” will serve as a reliable alternative, maintaining the high standards that ANEK LINES is renowned for. This schedule aligns perfectly with the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences across all routes.

When travellers choose ANEK LINES, they can look forward to the beauty of the serene Greek coastline. The alternating service between “Kissamos” and “Eleftherios Venizelos” offers flexibility and reliability for those travelling on the Chania—Piraeus route.

These changes reflect ANEK LINES’ unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and operational excellence while continuing to prioritize efficiency and excellence, making sea travel both luxurious and reliable.

Vessel Specifications

Travelers will find a blend of comfort and efficiency on “Kissamos.” Measuring 192 meters in length and 27 meters in width, the ferry guarantees a smooth journey with stabilizers to ensure stability. While passengers enjoy its fully air-conditioned spaces, the vessel also offers a variety of cabin options:

176 cabins, including dedicated pet-friendly cabins

including dedicated pet-friendly cabins Disabled-friendly cabins

Additional features include a passenger capacity of 1,740 and garage space that can accommodate 780 vehicles or stretch 1,793 lane meters.

Onboard Services

ANEK LINES aims to elevate your travel with an array of onboard amenities: