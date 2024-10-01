Alltours Group Announces Luxury Hotel in Malia for 2025

The Alltours Group has announced the coming opening of its Allsun Hotel Malia Beach on Crete in April of 2025. The 4.5-star Allsun Hotels resort has just been extensively renovated, and will offer guests a top-tier all-inclusive experience this coming season. .

Sitting right on the beach in Malia, Allsun Hotel Malia Beach is ideally located for guests to take advantage of Malia’s amazing beaches, and the nearby town center.

According to Alltours Group, all the hotel’s rooms will be completely renovated in the coming winter months, and will offer an elegant, contemporary design. The hotel complex will also be equipped with two pools, a fitness center and a wellness area that includes saunas, steam baths and cosmetic treatments. Allsun Hotel Malia Beach will also offer a special entertainment program, including live music and children’s and youth activities in the Allsun Kids Club. Willi Verhuven (at left), owner of the Alltours group of companies, emphasized in the announcement that the hotel will offer luxurious accomodations and the highest quality vacation experience.

Alltours Group announced having extended the season in Crete and Rhodes until November because of high demand for Autumn travel by German tourists. The company offers direct flights this autumn with Condor and Aegean connecting Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich and other airports in Germany with Crete and Rhodes