Desalination Debate in Heraklion Raises Cost and Transparency Concerns

Desalination is being discussed as a solution to Heraklion’s water shortage, without a formal council briefing

Opposition parties raise concerns over transparency, cost, and environmental impact

Experts and the Region of Crete describe desalination as a last-resort option

Heraklion’s ongoing water crisis has triggered a fresh political and technical debate, after reports emerged that the municipal authority is seeking funding for desalination units—apparently without prior briefing of the Municipal Council. The news has drawn sharp reactions from opposition parties, not only over the process, but over the choice of solution itself.

The issue was discussed on Radio Crete, where opposition leaders spoke openly about what they describe as a pattern of decisions taken without consultation. Michalis Karamalakis, head of the main opposition, said he formally requested detailed information on water management in August 2025, but received no response. He stressed that water policy requires open scientific debate and institutional transparency, warning that relying on a single technical narrative is neither democratic nor responsible.

Similar concerns were voiced by Maria Kanavaki of the “Heraklion for You” group, who said opposition councillors learned of the desalination plan through the media. She confirmed that no Municipal Council decision exists approving desalination. She announced that formal clarification would be requested at the council meeting. Dimitris Douloufas, representing “Laiki Syspeirosi,” also stated that he had not been informed and would demand explanations.

Why Desalination Is Being Considered

Desalination enters the discussion because it offers one undeniable advantage: it produces water independently of rainfall. In a climate marked by declining precipitation and rising temperatures, that reliability can appear attractive—especially under political pressure to deliver quick, visible solutions.

In island and coastal cities, desalination can serve as an emergency buffer, particularly during peak tourist seasons when demand spikes.

The Advantages Often Cited

Reliable water production regardless of drought

Immediate scalability if funding is secured

Proven technology already used in parts of Greece and the Mediterranean

The Hidden and Very Real Costs

What rarely leads the conversation—but should—are the downsides.

Desalination is the most expensive water-supply option available. It carries high construction costs, heavy energy consumption, and long-term operational expenses that municipalities must absorb for decades. Even when partially subsidised, desalination plants commit cities to ongoing electricity use at a time when energy prices remain volatile.

Environmental concerns are equally serious. Brine discharge can harm marine ecosystems if not carefully managed. At the same time, increased energy demand directly contradicts climate-mitigation goals unless it is fully powered by renewables.

Most critically, desalination tends to divert attention and funding away from cheaper, proven alternatives.

What Cheaper Options Already Exist

According to Nikos Xylouris, Deputy Regional Governor and head of the Regional Environment Committee, the Municipality of Heraklion has not submitted any official request for desalination. He reiterated that existing studies focus on utilising the Almyros River, improving infrastructure, reducing losses from aging networks, and managing demand more effectively.

These solutions are widely recognised as:

Less expensive

Faster to implement

Environmentally safer

Better aligned with long-term water sustainability

For this reason, desalination has consistently been classified by experts as a last-resort measure, not a first response.

Why Experts Call This a Risky Shortcut

Choosing desalination first often reflects political urgency rather than technical logic. It is a highly visible project that signals action—but at a high financial and environmental price. Once built, it locks a city into a costly dependency that becomes difficult to reverse.

This is why the Regional Environment Committee is convening a meeting with academics and specialists from across Greece to examine both technical feasibility and environmental consequences before any commitment is made.

The issue is expected to dominate discussion at the Municipal Council, where opposition parties are demanding full disclosure, expert testimony, and proper debate.

At stake is not just how Heraklion secures water—but whether it chooses the most responsible solution, or simply the most dramatic one.