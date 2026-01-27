Hotels in Crete are preparing for an early opening, driven by Catholic Easter and tour operator schedules.

Orthodox Easter plays little role in international tourism demand.

Industry forecasts remain optimistic, while local businesses voice familiar concerns.

Staff shortages persist, with reliance on foreign workers once again filling the gaps.

Hotels across Crete are expected to begin opening toward the end of March, marking the informal start of the new tourist season. As usual, the explanation offered is Easter-related — but only part of that story holds up.

Orthodox Easter is often cited as a reason for early hotel openings. Yet, in reality, it has little influence on international demand. Visitors do not choose Crete for Orthodox Easter, and domestic travel linked to the holiday is limited and short-lived. The true driver of the early season remains Catholic Easter, which this year falls on April 5, along with the scheduling decisions of foreign tour operators. Everything else is a convenient narrative.

Speaking on Radio Crete, Giorgos Pelekanakis, President of the Federation of Hotel Directors, once again described the upcoming season as excellent. There is even cautious optimism that this year may outperform the last — assuming, as he noted, that April, May, September, and October all perform well. If they do, the numbers will be impressive. If they do not, the explanation will arrive later.

Pre-bookings, according to industry data, support this confidence.

Familiar Markets, Familiar Predictions

As expected, German visitors remain the backbone of Cretan tourism. This year’s growth narrative, however, centres on British travellers, whose numbers are projected to rise sharply. Spain’s overcrowded destinations and local protests are frequently cited as reasons for this shift, pushing British holidaymakers toward alternative Mediterranean choices — with Crete high on the list.

Polish tourism continues to show steady strength, while Israeli and French visitors complete the usual constellation of source markets. Each season brings new emphasis, but the hierarchy remains largely unchanged.

Full Hotels, Uneven Benefits

While hotel occupancy figures look strong, professionals in the retail and food service sectors remain less enthusiastic. Many continue to report that all-inclusive packages and low daily spending leave local businesses struggling, even during peak months.

Mr Pelekanakis offers a different perspective, urging businesses to adapt. Tourist behaviour, he notes, has changed. Visitors stay out less at night, spend more during the day, and increasingly seek experiences within hotel environments. Souvenir shopping has declined, luggage allowances are tighter, and dining choices are often made through social media reviews rather than personal recommendations.

In short, the customer has changed — and businesses are expected to follow.

Staffing: The Unresolved Constant

One issue remains stubbornly unchanged: the shortage of staff.

With tens of thousands of vacancies across tourism and hospitality nationwide, the sector will once again rely on workers from third countries. This year, approximately 14,000 workers from the Philippines are expected to arrive in Greece, with around 4,000 allocated to hotels in Crete. Seasonal student workers are also expected to help cover gaps.

At the same time, unresolved payment issues continue to surface. Asked about unpaid hotel and seasonal workers due to complications with prepaid wage cards, Mr Pelekanakis described such practices as unacceptable, stressing that employees must be paid correctly and treated fairly.

Another Season, Same Questions

As Crete moves toward another early start and another round of optimistic forecasts, the familiar contrasts remain: strong bookings alongside uneven local impact, structural labour shortages addressed through imports, and an industry that continues to grow while quietly reshaping itself.

The season is opening early. The narrative is familiar. The underlying questions, once again, remain open.

Mihaela Lica Butler wrote this piece with assistance from Arthur (ChatGPT).