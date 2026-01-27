A large-scale tree planting plan is underway for the Asterousia mountain range in southern Crete

The Region of Crete leads the initiative in cooperation with local municipalities and environmental authorities

The goal is to combat desertification and strengthen climate resilience

A long-term reforestation plan aiming to transform the fragile landscape of the Asterousia Mountains is being set in motion by the Region of Crete, in collaboration with all local municipalities and the Local Management Committee of the Asterousia range.

The initiative is coordinated by the Regional Directorate for Climate Change and Sustainable Mobility, where Deputy Regional Governor Giannis Anastasakis has already held working meetings with officials from the Organisation for Natural Environment and Climate Change (OFYPEKA). The organisation has given its formal approval to the project and has expressed its intention to cover part of the overall cost.

Planting Against Desertification

As Mr Anastasakis explained during the meeting — attended by Theano Vrentzou, President of the Local Management Committee of the Asterousia Mountains — the plan focuses on planting hundreds of trees and shrubs across the mountain range, with the clear objective of slowing desertification and restoring ecological balance in one of Crete’s most vulnerable areas.

The project aligns closely with the European Green Deal, which includes the commitment to plant three billion trees across the European Union by 2030. This broader European goal aims to soften the impacts of climate change on forest ecosystems, biodiversity, agricultural activity, and long-term regional sustainability.

Climate Data Driving the Plan

According to Mr Anastasakis, the reforestation effort forms part of the Regional Support Mechanism for Crete’s Adaptation to Climate Change. This framework relies on detailed climate scenarios. These projections consistently show a gradual decline in average rainfall alongside a rise in maximum temperatures. These trends pose increasing risks for southern Crete’s ecosystems.

Within this context, the selected tree species will be native or well-adapted to local conditions, requiring minimal irrigation while reinforcing the landscape’s natural resilience.

Beyond Trees: Soil, Water, and Protection

The benefits of the project extend beyond planting alone. The trees are expected to:

Stabilise soils and reduce erosion

Act as natural barriers against flash flooding

Support the gradual replenishment of the groundwater table

Strengthen biodiversity in a heavily stressed environment

As regional authorities underline, the Asterousia reforestation plan is not a symbolic gesture, but a targeted environmental intervention, designed to respond directly to the climatic realities already shaping Crete’s future.