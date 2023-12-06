Vote for Crete’s New Beauty Queen at the 43rd Pancretan Beauty Contest

14 young women will compete for the esteemed titles of Miss Crete, the two Alternates, and Miss Crete Young in the Grand Final of the 43rd Pankriti Beauty Contest, set to take place on Saturday, December 9 at O Kipos ton Aisthiseon (The Garden of the Senses) in Malades.

The public can actively engage in the competition process by supporting their favourite finalist and contributing to the final selection of the winners. Voting can be done either by phone or by sending an SMS with the number of the favourite finalist.

Lines are open, and voting has already begun. The public voting process will be completed shortly before the announcement of the results on the night of the final. The total result of the votes will be counted as a percentage of the total score of the Cretan committee for the final results.

Here are the 14 finalists:

Event Details:

Join the 43rd Pancretan Beauty Contest, “Miss Crete & Miss Crete Young 2023,” on Saturday, December 9, at the Garden of the Senses in Malades of Heraklion. The event will be hosted by Katerina Stikoudi.

Audience arrival time is at 20:00, and the event will officially commence at 21:00. General admission is 15 euros without a drink. Tickets are available for purchase at Cristi Academy. For reservations, please call 2810 287875.

For more information (in Greek) visit the official website Miss Kriti.