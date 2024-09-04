Trip.Biz Transform 2024: Revolutionizing Corporate Travel

Gathering held in Singapore with over 200 participants, including corporate clients, partners, and industry figures

Trip.Biz, a corporate travel management brand under Trip.com Group, recently hosted its annual conference in Singapore, assembling more than 200 corporate clients, partners, and industry experts from the Asia-Pacific region. Key among the event’s activities was the introduction of the ‘Trip.Biz Product Matrix,’ an innovative array of solutions aimed at refining corporate travel management. During his address, Jim Chung, who manages Global Key Accounts and Southeast Asia, stressed that technology’s role is to support and empower people, not replace them. Throughout the conference, speakers highlighted Trip.Biz’s dedication to transforming the future of business travel by prioritizing human-centric technology.

Trip.Biz presented its newly revamped product offerings to provide comprehensive travel management solutions. These six products are designed for seamless global application while considering local market needs:

Trip.Biz OBT & App : This tool ensures users a consistent experience worldwide, reaching over 10,000 cities. It unifies content from multiple providers, minimizing the need to juggle different services.

: This tool ensures users a consistent experience worldwide, reaching over 10,000 cities. It unifies content from multiple providers, minimizing the need to juggle different services. Trip.Biz Payment : Offers diverse payment choices, addressing varied financial requirements through mixed payments, corporate settlements, and multi-currency options.

: Offers diverse payment choices, addressing varied financial requirements through mixed payments, corporate settlements, and multi-currency options. Trip.Biz Reporting : Enhances decision-making through real-time analytics and AI-powered reporting, simplifying the creation of personalized travel reports.

: Enhances decision-making through real-time analytics and AI-powered reporting, simplifying the creation of personalized travel reports. Trip.Biz Care : Focuses on traveller comfort with comprehensive support and exclusive travel perks, like 24/7 assistance, priority check-ins, and free room upgrades.

: Focuses on traveller comfort with comprehensive support and exclusive travel perks, like 24/7 assistance, priority check-ins, and free room upgrades. Trip.Biz ESG : Aligns with sustainability goals, featuring tools for carbon emission tracking and management, a step towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

: Aligns with sustainability goals, featuring tools for carbon emission tracking and management, a step towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Trip.Biz Desk: Facilitates localized services through a specialized booking platform, improving client experiences across different regions.

Trip.Biz’s commitment to sustainability has been recognized with an EcoVadis Sustainability Silver rating. At the conference, Eugene Tan unveiled the Trip.Biz Desk, highlighting partnerships with regions including Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, and China.

Human-Centric Technology

Dr. Tao Song, Trip.Biz’s Chief Technology Officer, underscored the significance of human-focused technology in sustaining high availability and security. Trip.Biz raises business travel efficiency to new heights by incorporating AI and a multi-cloud infrastructure.

With the noteworthy expansion, Trip.Biz now supports over a million SMEs and 15,000 large companies while meeting the needs of 55 million business travellers. Its strong presence in the APAC region and global partner network offer extensive travel solutions and support. Collaborations with supply chain and ecosystem partners further amplify its service capabilities.

In conclusion, the enhanced Trip.Biz Product Matrix highlights Trip.Biz’s pledge to human-centric innovation. It offers comprehensive digital solutions that elevate corporate travel management and deliver exceptional value to clients and partners.