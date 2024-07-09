Argophilia

Heraklion Airport Upgrades Continue Amid Capacity Surge

- July 9th, 2024 01:17 pm

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced significant infrastructure upgrades at Heraklion International Airport “Nikos Kazantzakis” (IATA: HER, ICAO: LGIR), driven by a 60% exceedance of its maximum capacity during summer. The airport is undergoing continuous modernisation to manage this increase and maintain service quality.

Key Upgrades Implemented:

  • Air Conditioning: Replacement of 24 central units.
  • Baggage Systems: Replacement of two baggage pickup carousels.
  • Passenger Comfort: Addition of 90 new seats.
  • Entrances: Complete overhaul of automatic exterior doors.
  • Heating: Procurement and installation of two new air/water heat pumps with a budget of €250,000.
  • Cleaning Services: Increased cleaning frequency and staff to cope with higher passenger volumes.
  • Ventilation: Enhancements to ventilation in enclosed spaces.

Planned Improvements Post-Summer:

  • Complete renovation of three toilet complexes.

Executed Operational Security Upgrades:

  • Resurfacing 1,300 meters of the main runway.
  • Study and reinforcement of manoeuvring areas.
  • Installation of materials for light marking circuits (€270,000 value).
  • Restoration of runway and taxiway signage (€160,000 value).

Heraklion Airport is on track to surpass its record for passenger traffic, with an 11% increase by June and an expected total of over 9.2 million passengers by year-end. This positions it as Greece’s second-largest airport in terms of passenger volume.

