Heraklion Airport Upgrades Continue Amid Capacity Surge

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced significant infrastructure upgrades at Heraklion International Airport “Nikos Kazantzakis” (IATA: HER, ICAO: LGIR), driven by a 60% exceedance of its maximum capacity during summer. The airport is undergoing continuous modernisation to manage this increase and maintain service quality.
Key Upgrades Implemented:
- Air Conditioning: Replacement of 24 central units.
- Baggage Systems: Replacement of two baggage pickup carousels.
- Passenger Comfort: Addition of 90 new seats.
- Entrances: Complete overhaul of automatic exterior doors.
- Heating: Procurement and installation of two new air/water heat pumps with a budget of €250,000.
- Cleaning Services: Increased cleaning frequency and staff to cope with higher passenger volumes.
- Ventilation: Enhancements to ventilation in enclosed spaces.
Planned Improvements Post-Summer:
- Complete renovation of three toilet complexes.
Executed Operational Security Upgrades:
- Resurfacing 1,300 meters of the main runway.
- Study and reinforcement of manoeuvring areas.
- Installation of materials for light marking circuits (€270,000 value).
- Restoration of runway and taxiway signage (€160,000 value).
Heraklion Airport is on track to surpass its record for passenger traffic, with an 11% increase by June and an expected total of over 9.2 million passengers by year-end. This positions it as Greece’s second-largest airport in terms of passenger volume.