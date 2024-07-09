Sustainable Tourism in Natura 2000 Areas: A Path Forward

A fresh study focusing on sustainable and eco-friendly tourism development within Natura 2000 areas has been released. This study, conducted by diaNEOsis in collaboration with the Natural Environment and Climate Change Agency (OFYPEKA), offers a comprehensive national strategy for tourism in these protected regions.

In 2017, diaNEOsis highlighted significant gaps in the protection of these areas but also recognized their immense potential. With more than a quarter of Greece’s land designated as Natura 2000, utilizing 40% of these areas could generate an estimated €2 billion annually for the state.

Natura 2000 protected sea daffodils in Crete (Photo: Mihaela Lica Butler for Argophilia)

Recent Developments and Ongoing Challenges

Since the 2017 study, the establishment of OFYPEKA in 2020 marks a key institutional change. However, challenges persist, including limited visitor diversity and weaknesses in the regulatory framework. External factors such as climate change and global economic shifts also pose risks. Yet, the pandemic has underscored the appeal of softer tourism types, and various European funding tools are now available.

Comprehensive New Study by diaNEOsis

The new study, co-authored by professors from Harokopion University, the University of the Aegean, and the University of West Attica, aims to be a National Strategic Plan for tourism development in Natura 2000 areas. It examines these areas’ unique characteristics and institutional framework, modern tourism trends, and policy directions.

Characteristics of Protected Areas

Protected areas, such as national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, and marine protected zones, are critical for preserving biodiversity and natural resources. These areas often have special legal and administrative measures to protect their ecosystems, and their preservation is vital for both environmental and cultural heritage.

Importance of Natura 2000 Areas

The Natura 2000 network is the largest of its kind in the world, covering nearly 27% of Greece’s land. These areas host thousands of plant and animal species, including rare and endangered ones, and feature unique ecosystems such as Prespa’s wetlands and the Rhodopes’ forests. They also support local economic development through mild tourism activities like ecotourism and agrotourism.

The Role of OFYPEKA

Before OFYPEKA, the management of Greece’s protected areas was fragmented. OFYPEKA now oversees all Natura 2000 areas, ensuring better resource management and stronger environmental protection. It reviews proposed projects, conducts audits, and collaborates with other agencies to uphold environmental standards.

Suitable Tourism Activities

Natura 2000 areas are suitable for specific types of tourism that don’t harm the environment. These include ecotourism (hiking, bird watching), agrotourism (participating in agricultural activities), and cultural tourism (visiting historical sites). However, these activities must be carefully managed to prevent environmental degradation and maintain the authenticity of local cultures.

Regulations and Funding Sources

Greece’s management of protected areas adheres to international and European rules, including the IUCN and the Ramsar Convention. Funding for sustainable development in these areas comes from various sources, such as the NSRF, the Recovery Fund, Interreg programs, and the LIFE Program. These funds support environmental protection and sustainable tourism infrastructure.

Recommendations for Sustainable Tourism

The study provides a framework for sustainable tourism in Greece’s protected areas. Key recommendations include:

Management Framework : Strengthen the management and participation of all groups involved in tourism development.

: Strengthen the management and participation of all groups involved in tourism development. Sustainable Tourism : Develop quality, competitive forms of tourism compatible with protected areas.

: Develop quality, competitive forms of tourism compatible with protected areas. Infrastructure and Visitor Management : Ensure efficient operation through visitor registration and ticketing systems.

: Ensure efficient operation through visitor registration and ticketing systems. Environmental Footprint : Promote practices that reduce the environmental impact of tourism facilities.

: Promote practices that reduce the environmental impact of tourism facilities. Local Economy : Connect protected area brands with local products and support alternative livelihoods linked to soft tourism activities.

: Connect protected area brands with local products and support alternative livelihoods linked to soft tourism activities. Community Involvement: Enhance participation and cooperation with local communities and tourism operators.

Conclusion

Sustainable tourism in Natura 2000 areas offers significant economic and environmental benefits. By implementing the study’s recommendations, Greece can develop a tourism model that preserves its natural and cultural heritage while promoting local economic development.