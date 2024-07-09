HRADF Launches Tender for Development of National Ski Center in Vassilitsa

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), part of GROWTHFUND – The National Fund of Greece, has initiated a tender process for the development of the National Ski Center in Vassilitsa through a concession agreement. This prime property spans approximately 6,200,000 square meters and is set in the picturesque Vassilitsa and Baldouma Mountains within the National Park of northern Pindos, covering areas of Grevena and Ioannina.

Concession Agreement and Tender Phases

The chosen investor will receive the rights to use, operate, manage, and develop the National Ski Center in Vassilitsa for a minimum of 25 years. The tender process will unfold in two phases:

Phase A : Pre-qualification of interested parties based on technical and financial criteria.

: Pre-qualification of interested parties based on technical and financial criteria. Phase B: Submission of Binding Offers by the pre-qualified investors.

Potential investors must express their interest by September 13, 2024.

Purpose and Accessibility

HRADF is managing this tender on behalf of the Greek State with the aim to transform the National Ski Center in Vassilitsa into a premier destination for year-round mountain tourism, thereby boosting regional development.

Existing Infrastructure

The National Ski Center in Vassilitsa boasts seven lifts and eighteen ski slopes, including two for beginners. Its strategic location, easily accessible via the Egnatia Odos Motorway from Thessaloniki and Ioannina, attracts visitors from Northern Greece and Southeastern Europe.

Detailed information about the tender process is available in the Invitation for Expression of Interest on HRADF’s website.