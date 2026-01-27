Helmet checks have intensified across Crete, targeting scooters, motorbikes, and e‑scooters

Hundreds of fines were issued nationwide in just one week

Tourists and locals are equally subject to penalties

Police stress zero tolerance for helmet violations

Visitors renting scooters or motorbikes in Crete should be aware that helmet use is not a suggestion or a local courtesy—it is a legal requirement, and enforcement has stepped up significantly.

According to data released by the Hellenic Police, traffic authorities across Greece conducted intensive nationwide checks focusing on helmet use for motorbikes, scooters, e‑scooters, and other two‑wheeled vehicles. Crete was among the regions where violations were recorded, as part of coordinated “sweep-style” roadside inspections.

What the Checks Found

During a single week of targeted enforcement, police carried out 13,720 traffic checks nationwide. The results highlight how widespread non-compliance remains:

724 violations were recorded against drivers

were recorded against drivers 89 violations involved passengers not wearing helmets

involved passengers not wearing helmets 151 violations concerned electric scooter riders

concerned electric scooter riders 32 violations involved delivery riders

In Crete alone, 58 helmet-related violations were confirmed during this period.

Fines and Penalties Tourists Should Know

Greek traffic law applies equally to residents and visitors. Tourists who stop without a helmet face the same penalties as locals:

€350 fine and 30‑day licence suspension for motorcycle or scooter drivers

for motorcycle or scooter drivers €350 fine for passengers riding without a helmet

riding without a helmet €30 fine for electric scooter riders

Repeat violations carry significantly heavier penalties.

Importantly, riding without a helmet because a rental shop “did not insist” or because “locals do it” is not accepted as an excuse by police.

Two‑wheelers are one of the most popular ways for tourists to move around Crete, especially in coastal areas and resort towns. They are also one of the leading causes of serious tourist injuries on the island, particularly head trauma.

Emergency departments across Crete regularly treat visitors injured in scooter and motorbike accidents—many of which involve riders not wearing helmets.

If you rent a scooter, motorbike, or e‑scooter in Crete:

Always wear a helmet, even for short distances

Make sure passengers wear helmets too

Do not assume island driving rules are relaxed

Refuse rentals that do not provide proper safety equipment

The message from authorities is clear: zero tolerance. The message for visitors should be even clearer: wearing a helmet protects your trip and your life.