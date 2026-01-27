Heraklion Port set for major transformation under O.L.I. Master Plan

Plan presented by CEO Minas Papadakis to local stakeholders

Port divided into 9 functional zones

Cruise, logistics, energy autonomy, marina, and hotel development included

Submission to Ministry of Shipping expected this week

Major changes are expected at the Port of Heraklion in the coming years, as the Master Plan of the Heraklion Port Authority (O.L.I.) outlines a wide range of new infrastructure projects and upgrades. The plan was presented last week to local stakeholders by O.L.I. CEO Minas Papadakis, who described it as a turning point for both the port and the local economy.

Speaking on Radio Crete and the programme hosted by Lefteris Vardakis, Papadakis said the plan aims to upgrade the port into a key transshipment hub in the southeastern Mediterranean, while simultaneously strengthening Heraklion’s economic role and logistics capacity.

For the first time, detailed information was released on the projects included in the Master Plan, which divides the port into nine distinct zones, each with a specific function.

The Nine Port Zones

Zone 1: Marina for leisure vessels, hotel development, offices, recreation, and food and beverage outlets

Coastal ferry zone

Multi-purpose zone serving ferries, Ro-Ro vessels, and cruise ships

Free zone and car terminal

Container terminal with a dedicated logistics warehouse area

Cruise terminal zone on the eastern section of Pier 4–5

Ship repair and maintenance zone, including a travel lift

General and bulk cargo zone

General and bulk cargo zone Zone 9: Eastern extension of Pier 6 (28.5 hectares), requiring expansion of the breakwater for protection

Key Infrastructure Projects

Among the major projects included in the plan are:

Conversion of the historic “Fridge” building into a hotel

Installation of floating pontoons for leisure boats

Passenger facilities for coastal ferry services

New mooring infrastructure for high-speed vessels and Minoan Lines ships

Construction of a logistics warehouse complex covering 20,000 square metres

covering 20,000 square metres Development of a modern cruise terminal with a conference centre

Upgrading of Pier 6 for bulk and dry cargo operations

Energy and Sustainability Upgrades

The Master Plan also places strong emphasis on energy autonomy and sustainability. Planned measures include:

Installation of photovoltaic systems on existing and new building roofs

Additional solar installations within the port's land zone, exceeding 2 MW in the first phase

Cold ironing systems to supply ships with shore-side electricity

to supply ships with shore-side electricity Installation of 10 electric vehicle charging stations

A desalination system to cover port needs and reduce pressure on the city’s water supply

While upgrades to mechanical equipment are not formally part of the Master Plan, the related costs have been incorporated into the broader business plan supporting the project.

The Master Plan is expected to be submitted to the Ministry of Shipping this week, initiating a process of approvals and regulatory steps that is expected to take at least one year before final ratification through a Presidential Decree.