Hellenic Cheerleading Federation Gets Public Schools Access

Cheerleading has now been officially sanctioned as a sport/dance activity in Greek public schools following the decision by the head of the general directorate of primary and secondary education, Konstantinos Tsachalas.

The new sport will officially be allowed for selected representatives of the Hellenic Cheerleading Federation – Athletic Group Dance in Primary, junior, and senior high schools across Greece.

The Hellenic Cheerleading Federation – Athletic Group Dance requested permission from the Ministry of Education for its representatives to visit the schools. The request met with favor because the sport and the spirit involved is considered very positive by officials.

Source: Protothema