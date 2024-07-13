The International Festival of the Aegean: A Musical Extravaganza

- Event: International Festival of the Aegean
- Location: Syros, Greece
- Dates: July 14 to July 31, 2024
- Venue: Apollo Theater, Ermoupoli
- Highlights: Bastille Day celebration, “Don Pasquale” opera, “Turandot,” chamber music, children’s events
Syros, Greece – July 1, 2024 – The enchanting island of Syros once again prepares to host the International Festival of the Aegean, a much-anticipated annual event. From Sunday, July 14 to Wednesday, July 31, 2024, the Apollo Theater in Ermoupolis will come alive with a spectacular array of classical, world, and operatic performances suitable for all ages.
Festival Highlights: Directed by acclaimed soprano and General/Artistic Director Eliana Lappalainen, the festival promises a diverse lineup of musical events, starting with a vibrant Bastille Day Kick-Off celebration on July 14. This opening event features the Paris Children’s Choir and soloists from the 2024 Greek Opera Studio.
Key highlights include:
- “Don Pasquale” Opera: A comedic opera by Donizetti staged on July 22-23.
- Chamber Music: Performances of Vivaldi and Schubert’s works.
- Puccini’s “Turandot”: With soloist Eilana Lappalainen, scheduled for July 25, 27, and 28.
- Mozart and German Music Concerts: Various dates featuring renowned pieces.
- Greek Opera Studio Gala: A grand conclusion to the festival.
Children’s Events: The festival also offers several events tailored for younger audiences:
- Opera Lecture for Children (July 18): Exploring different voice types.
- Concert of Eastern European Composers (July 19): Featuring Tokarev Yaroslav and Marios Kazas.
- “Fingers Gone Wild” Piano Performances (July 20): Showcasing dynamic piano duets.
- Grand Opera Galas (July 21): Featuring international soloists and the Opera Româna Craiova Orchestra.
Detailed Event Schedule
- Sunday, July 14 – Festival Kick-Off: Bastille Day
- Time: 19:30
- Venue: City Hall Gardens, Della Grazia
- Performers: Paris Children’s Choir, Greek Opera Studio soloists
- Admission: Free
- Thursday, July 18 – Bravo! Brava! Children’s Opera Lecture
- Time: 11:00
- Venue: Apollo Theater
- Presenter: Greek pianist Marios Kazas
- Friday, July 19 – A Cry for Peace: A Concert of Eastern European Composers
- Time: 20:30
- Venue: Apollo Theater
- Performers: Tokarev Yaroslav, Marios Kazas, Vasko Zdravkov, Tihomir Jakimovski
- Saturday, July 20 – Fingers Gone Wild: Piano 4 Hands
- Time: 20:30
- Venue: Apollo Theater
- Performers: Marios Kazas, Manolis Papasifakis, Andrej Naunov
- Sunday, July 21 – Grand Opera Gala with Opera Româna Craiova Orchestra
- Time: 20:30
- Venue: Apollo Theater
- Conductor: Maestro Giovanni Pompeo
- Monday, July 22 & Tuesday, July 23 – Donizetti’s Don Pasquale
- Time: 20:30
- Venue: Apollo Theater
- Stage Director: Detlef Soelter
- Conductor: Andrej Naunov
- Wednesday, July 24 – Festival Chamber Music
- Time: 20:30
- Venue: Apollo Theater
- Conductor: Maestro Giovanni Pompeo
- Performances: Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons,” Schubert’s “Der Hirt auf dem Felsen”
- Thursday, July 25, Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28 – Puccini’s Turandot
- Time: 20:30
- Venue: Apollo Theater
- Stage Director: Antoniu Zamfir
- Friday, July 26 – Festival Chamber Music
- Time: 20:30
- Venue: Apollo Theater
- Performances: Mozart, Zama, Arditi, Hindemith
- Monday, July 29 – Liederabend
- Time: 20:30
- Venue: Apollo Theater
- Performers: 2024 Greek Opera Studio, Wolfgang Kluge
- Tuesday, July 30 – Concert of German Music
- Time: 20:30
- Venue: Apollo Theater
- Performers: Wolfgang Kluge, Eilana Lappalainen, Aline Vannuys, Sawyer Branham
- Wednesday, July 31 – Greek Opera Studio Gala
- Time: 20:30
- Venue: Apollo Theater
The International Festival of the Aegean stands as a beacon of culture on the island of Syros, offering three weeks of unforgettable performances. Whether you are a veteran of classical music or a newcomer, the festival provides an array of events that cater to all tastes and ages. Tickets are available at the Apollo Theater box office (+30 22810 85192) or online at www.ticketservices.gr.