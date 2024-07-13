The International Festival of the Aegean: A Musical Extravaganza

Event: International Festival of the Aegean

Location: Syros, Greece

Dates: July 14 to July 31, 2024

Venue: Apollo Theater, Ermoupoli

Highlights: Bastille Day celebration, “Don Pasquale” opera, “Turandot,” chamber music, children’s events

Syros, Greece – July 1, 2024 – The enchanting island of Syros once again prepares to host the International Festival of the Aegean, a much-anticipated annual event. From Sunday, July 14 to Wednesday, July 31, 2024, the Apollo Theater in Ermoupolis will come alive with a spectacular array of classical, world, and operatic performances suitable for all ages.

Festival Highlights: Directed by acclaimed soprano and General/Artistic Director Eliana Lappalainen, the festival promises a diverse lineup of musical events, starting with a vibrant Bastille Day Kick-Off celebration on July 14. This opening event features the Paris Children’s Choir and soloists from the 2024 Greek Opera Studio.

Key highlights include:

“Don Pasquale” Opera : A comedic opera by Donizetti staged on July 22-23.

: A comedic opera by Donizetti staged on July 22-23. Chamber Music : Performances of Vivaldi and Schubert’s works.

: Performances of Vivaldi and Schubert’s works. Puccini’s “Turandot” : With soloist Eilana Lappalainen, scheduled for July 25, 27, and 28.

: With soloist Eilana Lappalainen, scheduled for July 25, 27, and 28. Mozart and German Music Concerts : Various dates featuring renowned pieces.

: Various dates featuring renowned pieces. Greek Opera Studio Gala: A grand conclusion to the festival.

Children’s Events: The festival also offers several events tailored for younger audiences:

Opera Lecture for Children (July 18): Exploring different voice types.

(July 18): Exploring different voice types. Concert of Eastern European Composers (July 19): Featuring Tokarev Yaroslav and Marios Kazas.

(July 19): Featuring Tokarev Yaroslav and Marios Kazas. “Fingers Gone Wild” Piano Performances (July 20): Showcasing dynamic piano duets.

(July 20): Showcasing dynamic piano duets. Grand Opera Galas (July 21): Featuring international soloists and the Opera Româna Craiova Orchestra.

Detailed Event Schedule

Sunday, July 14 – Festival Kick-Off: Bastille Day Time: 19:30 Venue: City Hall Gardens, Della Grazia Performers: Paris Children’s Choir, Greek Opera Studio soloists Admission: Free

Thursday, July 18 – Bravo! Brava! Children’s Opera Lecture Time: 11:00 Venue: Apollo Theater Presenter: Greek pianist Marios Kazas

Friday, July 19 – A Cry for Peace: A Concert of Eastern European Composers Time: 20:30 Venue: Apollo Theater Performers: Tokarev Yaroslav, Marios Kazas, Vasko Zdravkov, Tihomir Jakimovski

Saturday, July 20 – Fingers Gone Wild: Piano 4 Hands Time: 20:30 Venue: Apollo Theater Performers: Marios Kazas, Manolis Papasifakis, Andrej Naunov

Sunday, July 21 – Grand Opera Gala with Opera Româna Craiova Orchestra Time: 20:30 Venue: Apollo Theater Conductor: Maestro Giovanni Pompeo

Monday, July 22 & Tuesday, July 23 – Donizetti’s Don Pasquale Time: 20:30 Venue: Apollo Theater Stage Director: Detlef Soelter Conductor: Andrej Naunov

Wednesday, July 24 – Festival Chamber Music Time: 20:30 Venue: Apollo Theater Conductor: Maestro Giovanni Pompeo Performances: Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons,” Schubert’s “Der Hirt auf dem Felsen”

Thursday, July 25, Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28 – Puccini’s Turandot Time: 20:30 Venue: Apollo Theater Stage Director: Antoniu Zamfir

Friday, July 26 – Festival Chamber Music Time: 20:30 Venue: Apollo Theater Performances: Mozart, Zama, Arditi, Hindemith

Monday, July 29 – Liederabend Time: 20:30 Venue: Apollo Theater Performers: 2024 Greek Opera Studio, Wolfgang Kluge

Tuesday, July 30 – Concert of German Music Time: 20:30 Venue: Apollo Theater Performers: Wolfgang Kluge, Eilana Lappalainen, Aline Vannuys, Sawyer Branham

Wednesday, July 31 – Greek Opera Studio Gala Time: 20:30 Venue: Apollo Theater



The International Festival of the Aegean stands as a beacon of culture on the island of Syros, offering three weeks of unforgettable performances. Whether you are a veteran of classical music or a newcomer, the festival provides an array of events that cater to all tastes and ages. Tickets are available at the Apollo Theater box office (+30 22810 85192) or online at www.ticketservices.gr.