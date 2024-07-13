Argophilia

For the love of the journey.

The International Festival of the Aegean: A Musical Extravaganza

- July 13th, 2024 12:20 pm

Share
Share
Tweet
  • Event: International Festival of the Aegean
  • Location: Syros, Greece
  • Dates: July 14 to July 31, 2024
  • Venue: Apollo Theater, Ermoupoli
  • Highlights: Bastille Day celebration, “Don Pasquale” opera, “Turandot,” chamber music, children’s events

Syros, Greece – July 1, 2024 – The enchanting island of Syros once again prepares to host the International Festival of the Aegean, a much-anticipated annual event. From Sunday, July 14 to Wednesday, July 31, 2024, the Apollo Theater in Ermoupolis will come alive with a spectacular array of classical, world, and operatic performances suitable for all ages.

Festival Highlights: Directed by acclaimed soprano and General/Artistic Director Eliana Lappalainen, the festival promises a diverse lineup of musical events, starting with a vibrant Bastille Day Kick-Off celebration on July 14. This opening event features the Paris Children’s Choir and soloists from the 2024 Greek Opera Studio.

Key highlights include:

  • “Don Pasquale” Opera: A comedic opera by Donizetti staged on July 22-23.
  • Chamber Music: Performances of Vivaldi and Schubert’s works.
  • Puccini’s “Turandot”: With soloist Eilana Lappalainen, scheduled for July 25, 27, and 28.
  • Mozart and German Music Concerts: Various dates featuring renowned pieces.
  • Greek Opera Studio Gala: A grand conclusion to the festival.

Children’s Events: The festival also offers several events tailored for younger audiences:

  • Opera Lecture for Children (July 18): Exploring different voice types.
  • Concert of Eastern European Composers (July 19): Featuring Tokarev Yaroslav and Marios Kazas.
  • “Fingers Gone Wild” Piano Performances (July 20): Showcasing dynamic piano duets.
  • Grand Opera Galas (July 21): Featuring international soloists and the Opera Româna Craiova Orchestra.

Detailed Event Schedule

  • Sunday, July 14 – Festival Kick-Off: Bastille Day
    • Time: 19:30
    • Venue: City Hall Gardens, Della Grazia
    • Performers: Paris Children’s Choir, Greek Opera Studio soloists
    • Admission: Free
  • Thursday, July 18 – Bravo! Brava! Children’s Opera Lecture
    • Time: 11:00
    • Venue: Apollo Theater
    • Presenter: Greek pianist Marios Kazas
  • Friday, July 19 – A Cry for Peace: A Concert of Eastern European Composers
    • Time: 20:30
    • Venue: Apollo Theater
    • Performers: Tokarev Yaroslav, Marios Kazas, Vasko Zdravkov, Tihomir Jakimovski
  • Saturday, July 20 – Fingers Gone Wild: Piano 4 Hands
    • Time: 20:30
    • Venue: Apollo Theater
    • Performers: Marios Kazas, Manolis Papasifakis, Andrej Naunov
  • Sunday, July 21 – Grand Opera Gala with Opera Româna Craiova Orchestra
    • Time: 20:30
    • Venue: Apollo Theater
    • Conductor: Maestro Giovanni Pompeo
  • Monday, July 22 & Tuesday, July 23 – Donizetti’s Don Pasquale
    • Time: 20:30
    • Venue: Apollo Theater
    • Stage Director: Detlef Soelter
    • Conductor: Andrej Naunov
  • Wednesday, July 24 – Festival Chamber Music
    • Time: 20:30
    • Venue: Apollo Theater
    • Conductor: Maestro Giovanni Pompeo
    • Performances: Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons,” Schubert’s “Der Hirt auf dem Felsen”
  • Thursday, July 25, Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28 – Puccini’s Turandot
    • Time: 20:30
    • Venue: Apollo Theater
    • Stage Director: Antoniu Zamfir
  • Friday, July 26 – Festival Chamber Music
    • Time: 20:30
    • Venue: Apollo Theater
    • Performances: Mozart, Zama, Arditi, Hindemith
  • Monday, July 29 – Liederabend
    • Time: 20:30
    • Venue: Apollo Theater
    • Performers: 2024 Greek Opera Studio, Wolfgang Kluge
  • Tuesday, July 30 – Concert of German Music
    • Time: 20:30
    • Venue: Apollo Theater
    • Performers: Wolfgang Kluge, Eilana Lappalainen, Aline Vannuys, Sawyer Branham
  • Wednesday, July 31 – Greek Opera Studio Gala
    • Time: 20:30
    • Venue: Apollo Theater

The International Festival of the Aegean stands as a beacon of culture on the island of Syros, offering three weeks of unforgettable performances. Whether you are a veteran of classical music or a newcomer, the festival provides an array of events that cater to all tastes and ages. Tickets are available at the Apollo Theater box office (+30 22810 85192) or online at www.ticketservices.gr.

About Argophilia Travel News

This is the team byline for Argophilia Travel News. The copyrights for these articles are owned by Argophilia. No content may be redistributed without the permission of the owner.

Previous:
Next:
Share
Share
Tweet