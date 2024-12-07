Greek Hoteliers Push for Tourism Growth in All Regions

Greek hoteliers are urging a balanced expansion of tourism across the country’s 13 administrative regions to bolster local economies. They highlight the need for targeted measures to support underdeveloped areas, enhancing hotel growth and community development opportunities.

Uneven Distribution of Tourism Revenues

The tourism sector remains concentrated in a few key areas. According to Yannis Hatzis, President of the Hellenic Hotels Federation, “While Greece comprises 13 regions, over half of the country’s tourist revenues are generated by just two, with more than 90 percent concentrated in five.”

This imbalance has spurred hoteliers to propose strategic initiatives for less-developed regions. They believe these areas hold untapped potential to strengthen the nation’s economic resilience.

Sustainable Growth in Underdeveloped Areas

Speaking at the federation’s 4th regional conference in Larisa, Hatzis emphasized the importance of local leadership in cultivating tourism in emerging regions. “We are proud of these five leading regions, but there are eight others that could incorporate tourism into their economic strategies,” he stated.

Hatzis urged collaborative efforts from regional authorities, hoteliers, and entrepreneurs to address these gaps. While well-established destinations must focus on preserving their reputations, upcoming regions require investment, planning, and resources for sustainable growth.

Challenges and the Economic Role

Many local hotel associations have long championed tourism projects in smaller regions. However, Hatzis pointed out that resistance from governments with inward-focused policies hinders progress. Greek hotels in emerging destinations still need help, including funding gaps and limited infrastructure.

Hatzis described tourism as Greece’s only naturally competitive global industry. He emphasized the federation’s commitment to ensuring all regions benefit from this sector, stating, “Tourism in Greece belongs to all citizens, not just hoteliers.” This collective effort, he argued, is key to driving balanced economic development across the nation.

Climate Resilience Fees and Regional Focus

Hatzis also spoke about the recently raised climate resilience fee, taking note of how hoteliers were able and willing to disaster relief. He also advocated for a fair distribution of responsibility, proposing that the hospitality sector’s share should not exceed 5% of the 800-million-euro target. “Greek h oteliers are already investing in climate adaptation through significant capital expenditures,” he added.

Reaffirming the need to diversify Greece’s tourism offerings, Iordanis Mihailidis, International Relations Representative for the federation and President of the Association of Hoteliers in Western Macedonia, agreed with Hatzis’ assessments. He called for increased focus on mountainous regions, like Thessaly, to receive enhanced focus as areas affected by climate challenges. He also spoke of the importance of showcasing diverse tourism profiles to attract visitors beyond the well-trodden paths of Greece’s popular destinations.

Key Takeaways

Greek hotels produce over half the nation’s tourism income in only two out of 13 regions.

Hoteliers advocate for increased investment in underdeveloped areas to foster regional economic growth.

Authorities are called upon to support sustainable tourism projects outside major hubs.

Climate resilience fees should be equitably distributed across sectors, with transparency on fund allocation.

Expanding hotels in less-developed regions requires collaboration and resources to overcome obstacles.

Greek hoteliers are united in their mission to elevate Greece’s tourism industry into a shared national asset while ensuring all regions benefit from its economic rewards.