Luca Piscazzi Brings a Roman Spring to Vione Paros

Opening Date: May 10, 2026

May 10, 2026 The Big News: Michelin-starred Chef Luca Piscazzi (of Pelagos fame) debuts “Pino.”

Michelin-starred Chef Luca Piscazzi (of Pelagos fame) debuts “Pino.” The Vibe: Adults-only, Cycladic minimalism, and deep-dive wellness.

Adults-only, Cycladic minimalism, and deep-dive wellness. Location: Paros, overlooking the Aegean.

Paros, overlooking the Aegean. Total Inventory: 40 suites designed with earthy, muted tones.

40 suites designed with earthy, muted tones. Privacy: 28 suites feature their own private pools.

28 suites feature their own private pools. Philosophy: “Inside-out” living with expansive terraces that frame the horizon.

When Vione Paros opened its doors in 2025, it felt like a conversation between the land and the sea. On May 10, that conversation resumes. Set on the slopes of an island that is quickly becoming the sophisticated heart of the Cyclades, this 40-suite adults-only retreat is stepping into its second season with a newfound sense of purpose. It isn’t just a place to sleep; it’s a sanctuary built from marble, wood, and the kind of stillness you only find when you’re perched high above the coastline.

A Roman Afternoon in the Cyclades

The headline for 2026 is undoubtedly the arrival of Pino, a culinary collaboration with Michelin-starred chef Luca Piscazzi. If you know Piscazzi’s work, you know he doesn’t do “generic.”

By day, Pino is an ode to the effortless Roman lunch. Imagine thin, charred, Roman-style pizzas and handmade pastas served under the bright Parian sun. It’s food designed for sharing, rooted in the simplicity of coastal Italy but fueled by the island’s own harvest. As evening settles, the white tablecloths don’t necessarily come out, but the ambition rises. The dinner menu shifts toward a refined exploration of the Aegean’s depths, where local seafood and island herbs are handled with the precision of a master craftsman. It’s Italian by heart, but Parian by soul.

The Ritual of Dione

At the center of the hotel sits the Dione Spa—a space that feels less like a facility and more like an ancient subterranean temple to water. Named for the mythological mother of Aphrodite, the spa bypasses the typical “resort menu” in favor of something deeper.

The focus here is on thalassotherapy and the principles of ancient Greek medicine. Whether it’s a mineral-rich body treatment or a sunrise yoga session overlooking the blue expanse, the goal is “longevity.” In a world that moves too fast, Vione treats wellness not as an amenity, but as a foundation. It’s about recovery, resilience, and the simple, profound act of breathing in the salt air.

A Landscape to be Lived

Paros is no longer the “quiet neighbor” to Mykonos; it has its own rhythm, found in the narrow alleys of Lefkes and the historic wineries like Moraitis. Vione acts as a gateway to this deeper island life. The hotel’s 2026 program includes private sails to the hidden coves of Antiparos, horseback riding through the scrub-scented countryside, and hands-on pottery workshops with local artisans.

Vione Paros reminds us that luxury is often found in the things we cannot manufacture: the way the light hits a marble wall at 6:00 PM, the crunch of a Roman crust, or the silence of a “dark sky” evening under the stars. It is a defining address for a new era of travel—one where the destination isn’t just a pin on a map, but a feeling in the chest.