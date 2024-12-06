Are Flood Prevention Measures in Agia Pelagia Finally Taking Shape?

Flood protection is once again dominating discussions in Agia Pelagia. The tragic 2022 disaster, which claimed two lives and caused widespread destruction, is still fresh in the minds of residents and business owners. After last week’s meeting between Menelaos Bokeas, Mayor of Malevizi, and Christos Triantopoulos, Deputy Minister for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, the focus is on much-needed improvements to local infrastructure.

During a follow-up meeting held this Tuesday at the Agia Pelagia Elementary School, Bokeas shared these plans with local business owners and stakeholders. He emphasized the urgency of fortifying the area against future disasters and acknowledged the flood protection project’s current shortcomings.

What’s the Plan?

Bokeas outlined his frustrations with the existing flood mitigation measures, which he labelled as both “aesthetic and functional failures.” He didn’t mince words:

“The current flood system hasn’t just failed to meet our needs. It’s an eyesore on the coastline. Stagnant water pools at the channel’s exit, making the area unattractive while causing functional problems for tourism.”

He also expressed his determination to overhaul the project: “I’ve communicated to the engineers that this project needs modification and updating. By 2025, we aim to have the revised studies and approvals ready for construction.”

Businesses on Edge

The stakes are high, with tourism at the heart of Agia Pelagia’s economy. Local entrepreneurs are demanding effective solutions, not another round of delays. Evi Apostolaki, Vice President of the area’s Commercial Association, reiterated the urgency:

“Flood protection must be our top priority. Extreme weather events are getting worse, and we feel unsafe every time it rains. Action is non-negotiable.”

But questions remain unanswered. Are businesses ready to support development beyond the summer tourism boom? What will year-round operations mean for the natural environment and local quality of life, especially in an area already grappling with overtourism?

The Road Forward

As of now, here’s what the plan looks like:

Engineering Reviews : Assess and modify existing flood protection systems to meet functional and aesthetic needs.

: Assess and modify existing flood protection systems to meet functional and aesthetic needs. Timeline for Completion : Revised studies and green lights for construction targeted by 2025.

: Revised studies and green lights for construction targeted by 2025. Stakeholder Involvement : Meetings with local businesses and residents to ensure transparency and input.

: Meetings with local businesses and residents to ensure transparency and input. Focus on Sustainability: Measures aimed at long-term environmental and economic balance.

While progress is being promised, the real test will lie in execution. Will Agia Pelagia finally leave its flood nightmares behind, or are we looking at another round of debates with little to show? Time will tell. Keep an eye out because 2025 will come sooner than you think.

The beaches are stunning, the food incredible, but if you visit during winter, bring waterproof boots (just in case). And while you’re here, maybe ask locals how they feel about the steps—or lack thereof—toward protecting their town.