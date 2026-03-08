Concerns about the impact of the Middle East conflict on Greek tourism continue to circulate, though the latest assessments suggest the situation is both worrying and not particularly so.

According to industry representatives, bookings for the upcoming season are still moving forward, just a little more slowly than before. The current trend is described as a temporary pause rather than a decline, with tour operators waiting to see how the situation develops before making any major adjustments.

In other words, nothing has changed yet, but everyone is watching carefully in case it does.

Bookings Slow Down but Remain Stable

Travel agencies report a slight slowdown in organized travel bookings from abroad, while overall expectations for the summer season remain positive, provided that no new developments complicate the situation further.

A clearer picture is expected after the Easter holiday period, which is traditionally seen as a key indicator for the summer season.

This has become a familiar pattern in recent years:

forecasts remain optimistic

uncertainty remains present

conclusions are postponed

Until the next update.

Greece May Benefit from the Crisis

One scenario currently being discussed is that Greece could actually gain visitors if travellers decide to avoid destinations closer to the conflict zone.

Industry sources say cancellations have increased in Cyprus, with some tourists reportedly choosing Greece as an alternative.

If this trend continues, regional instability could trigger a domino effect, shifting demand toward destinations perceived as safer.

This would not be the first time geopolitics has redirected tourism flows, although predicting exactly where those flows will end up is usually easier after the season is over.

Greece Still Seen as a Safe Destination

For the moment, Greece continues to benefit from its image as a stable and secure country, especially among European travellers.

Tourism professionals point to several advantages:

strong reputation;

high international visibility;

consistent demand from key markets;

no direct involvement in the conflict.

As long as these factors remain unchanged, the expectation is that the season will continue normally.

The extent of any impact, however, will depend on how long the crisis lasts and how far it spreads — a conclusion that appears in almost every tourism forecast during periods of geopolitical tension.

Record Season Expected… Unless Something Goes Haywire

Shortly after the tourism exhibition in Berlin, regional tourism officials had already predicted another record year for Crete, with the usual condition attached: everything should go well.

As one official noted at the time, the outlook was excellent unless unexpected events intervened.

Since then, unexpected events have intervened, but so far the effect remains limited. There are no major cancellations, airline schedules continue, and bookings are still coming in, although at a slower pace.

For now, the situation is described as a small freeze rather than a real problem.

Whether that freeze turns into a slowdown, a recovery, or an unexpected boost for Greece will likely become clear later, once the season is already underway — which is usually when tourism forecasts start to look accurate.