Air travel across the Middle East has been severely disrupted following the latest escalation of tensions in the region, a development that — unsurprisingly — has made flying through an active conflict zone slightly more complicated than usual.

According to data from Cirium and Flightradar24, more than 23,000 flights have been cancelled since February 28, affecting an estimated 4.4 million passenger seats.

The numbers confirm what the aviation industry tends to rediscover every time geopolitical tensions rise: aircraft generally prefer not to fly through areas where missiles, drones, or sudden airspace closures may appear without notice.

Airspace Closures Across the Region

Several countries have imposed restrictions or closures affecting large parts of the regional air network, including:

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Iran

Iraq

Kuwait

Bahrain

Israel

Saudi Arabia

Syria

Azerbaijan also closed part of its airspace after reports of drone strikes, extending restrictions in the southern sector of the Baku flight information region. Flight-tracking updates noted that the closure followed attacks on Azerbaijani territory, forcing airlines to reroute or suspend flights.

Such decisions are rarely optional. Modern aviation depends on predictable corridors, and when those corridors disappear, schedules tend to follow.

Major Gulf Hubs Feeling the Impact

The disruption has affected some of the busiest airports in the region, including hubs in:

Dubai

Doha

Tel Aviv Ben Gurion

Abu Dhabi Zayed

Sharjah

Kuwait

Bahrain

At peak moments, cancellations reached several thousand flights per day, a reminder of how tightly connected global air travel has become.

When one part of the network stops, the rest rarely continues normally.

Passengers across the region have faced delays, rerouting, and unexpected layovers, while airlines have been forced to redesign flight paths almost in real time.

Traffic Shifts to Open Corridors

Not all airspace has been closed. Oman has remained open and is currently handling a larger share of regional traffic, while Jordan continues to allow flights, although congestion and delays have increased as airlines redirect routes through the limited available corridors.

This pattern is typical in situations involving regional conflict. Flights do not stop entirely; they move to another location, often creating new bottlenecks in the process. For airlines, this means longer routes, higher costs, and complicated scheduling. For passengers, it usually means waiting.

The latest disruption highlights how quickly global aviation reacts to instability. Air travel is one of the first sectors affected when tensions rise, and one of the last to return to normal once the situation settles. Routes that took years to optimize can change overnight, while passenger confidence often takes much longer to recover.

None of this is new. It only feels new each time it happens.