Greece to Being Easing COVID-19 Lockdown December 1st

Pin 0 Shares

On Monday, Deputy Development Minister Nikos Papathanasis announced that Greece will gradually restart its economic activity as of December 1st when the country’s second national lockdown is scheduled to end.

Speaking via Skai TV, Papathanasis explained how Greece’s coronavirus (Covid-19) situation seems to be stabilizing, a fact he says indicates that COVID-19 cases will soon be on the decline. The minister also announced that retail stores and restaurants are planned to open first.

“The scientific proposal of the epidemiological committee was for the lockdown to last three weeks and we will implement it for three weeks. We take expert knowledge into consideration.”

The minister also told the viewing audience that the government will follow a restart plan similar to the one launched after the first lockdown this past spring. He added that the restart will take place under strict measures and assured that crowding in the streets will be avoided.

Papathanasis added that stricter measures may also be taken regarding the number of people who can be in stores, restaurants or shopping malls.

Greece’s lockdown, which was imposed to combat the sharp spike in cases of (COVID-19), began on November 7.

Source: GTP